Alfie Templeman Shares New Single 'Colour Me Blue'

Today 19 year old sensation Alfie Templeman has shared his brand new single "Colour Me Blue." The track is off his upcoming debut album, the joyous Mellow Moon, which is set for release on May 27 via Chess Club Records/AWAL. The song was co-produced by Alfie and Kieran Shudall (Circa Waves) and Alfie says: "'Colour Me Blue' is a love song about that wave rushing through you that you feel when you fall in love."

Today's single follows "Leaving Today" and "Broken" which is currently heading towards the Top 50 at Alternative Radio. The single is in rotation at Sirius XM Alt Nation, Music Choice Alternative, WROX, WWCD, WJMZ, WRMR, KYRK, KXNA,, KQCJ, and Dash Alt X. It has also found love with DSPs, landing on multiple playlists including Lorem, Alt Pop, Indie Pop, Our Gen, The Indie list, Feel Good Indie.

Since the release of his debut single "Like An Animal" in 2018, Alfie Templeman has pushed boundaries like no other teenager. He combines indie-boy-next-door aesthetics with peerless musicianship. He is entirely self-taught and plays no less than eleven instruments (recently taking up the flute) and also contributes heavily with production and co-production duties on the Mellow Moon. His love of universe building, both aesthetically and musically, shone through on 2021's mini-album Forever Isn't Long Enough and continues to burn effervescently with the upcoming album and all its accompanying visuals. Fresh, bold, youthful and inventive. Alfie Templeman sees an increasingly grey world in vibrant technicolour.

With well over 140,000,000 streams worldwide and a 2021 headline tour of North America (as well as dates supporting Chloe Moriondo stateside) under his belt, Alfie Templeman's global appeal is reaching fever pitch. Alfie recently completed his first ever UK and European headline tour. Looking ahead, he will perform a run of in-store shows and festival dates - including Radio 1's Big Weekend - before embarking on his first headline dates in Australia in June. He will also support The Wombats on their huge Arena tour across Australia.

Listen to the new single here: