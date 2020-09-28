Alex the Astronaut Releases 'Cover of Mr. Blue Sky' for 'Like A Version'

Alex the Astronaut released her debut album The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing last month.

Sydney, Australia-based singer, songwriter and storyteller ALEX THE ASTRONAUT released her anticipated debut album The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing last month via Nettwerk. The album and its singles have received international radio play and non-comm spins in major US cities including LA and Philadelphia, and media acclaim including from The New York Times, NPR Music, The Guardian, Refinery29, NME, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine and more. Listen to the album now: https://alextheastronaut.ffm.to/ttoanalbum.

Alex recently performed as part of triple j Australia's 'Like a Version' series, where she performed album single "I Think You're Great" and covered Electric Light Orchestra's pop gem "Mr. Blue Sky.""Whether you have a good day or a very, very bad day this song feels perfect," notes Alex. "I used to hear it at my parents parties, it was in Guardians of the Galaxy and the most perfect character, Groot, dances to it, I feel like it's the most fitting life theme tune, especially right now. I wanted to dedicate the song to the kids who are in high school looking at the world right now. I can imagine it would be so scary seeing all of this and songs can't solve any of that but they can make you feel understood which is a good start. I hope I did the song justice." For the performances, Alex was also joined on drums by Australian music legend and drummer Lindy Morrison, from the influential band The Go-Betweens. Watch the brilliant performances of "Mr. Blue Sky" & "I Think You're Great" and stream "Mr. Blue Sky" on DSPs here: https://abcmusic.lnk.to/MrBlueSky.

Alex also recently launched her 'Alex Learns...' series via Instagram. In it, Alex learns something new during the course of the video while injecting each episode with her trademark charm and wit. Episode 1 of the series is "Alex Learns... Drums!" featuring Daniel Hanson, the drummer from Ball Park Music who also co-produced the album and wrote the drum parts on The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing. In the episode, Dan teaches Alex to play the drum part on her song "I Think You're Great," as seen on her 'Like A Version' performance. Watch Episode 1 of "Alex Learns..." via Instagram now and her YouTube page soon: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFf44ePDCVh.

