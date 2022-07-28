Alex Krawczyk to Release New Single 'Better Days' in August

Having recently released her emotionally charged and inspiring album "Le Olam," Canadian folk singer and songwriter Alex Krawczyk has struck a chord with listeners around the globe. First single, "There Will Be Light" reached the pinnacle of the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart, holding the #1 position for 2 weeks. With more than 100K Spotify streams of the album under her belt, Alex is releasing a new single, "Better Days," from the album. Due for release on Monday, August 1st, 2022, "Better Days" continues the inspiring message found throughout "Le Olam."

A spokesperson for the artist made an official press statement "Le Olam' is a very personal and meaningful album for Alex Krawczyk, since it was written after the loss of her parents. The new single explores how grief impacts people, but also offers inspiration and hope to the listeners with its calming folk and indie style."

Alex is currently writing and recording music for her follow-up album, due late 2022/early 2023.

When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Don't look for Alex to take the stage for live performances any time soon, tho. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.