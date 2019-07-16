Alec Benjamin Releases New Single and Music Video For JESUS IN LA

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin returns today with yet another spellbinding, biographical gem, this time chronicling his highs and lows in the city of Angels, 'Jesus In LA' is out everywhere today - listen on your favorite streaming service here. The new release arrives alongside a companion visual, directed by Joey Brodnax and now streaming at Alec's official YouTube channel.

A further testament to Benjamin's knack for writing infectious and timeless songs, 'Jesus In LA' is about the young songsmith's move to California and leaving his friends and family behind in pursuit of his dreams. "When I first got to LA I thought that I was going to finally find the happiness that I had always been looking for. Not long after I arrived, I signed my first record deal. Got dropped. Lost friends. Spent all my money... and had to move back in with my parents. Alec Benjamin reveals. "It was then that I realized the thing that I was looking for most was in front of me the whole time. My true friends and family. Even at my lowest point, being back home with my family is what made me truly happy. The song isn't a literal take on religion or about Jesus at all. It's about searching for hope and happiness and realizing those things aren't always where you think you'll find them."

Watch the video here:

Following the release of his critically acclaimed debut 'Narrated For You," and a sold out North American tour -- which included him being joined on-stage in Los Angeles by his childhood idol John Mayer -- 25-year-old Alec Benjamin has announced he will be embarking on his biggest North American headlining shows to date. On October 9 he will be performing an already SOLD-OUT show at the legendary Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and on October 25 he will be performing at New York City'sTerminal 5. For more details and tickets go to: https://alecbenjamin.com

Alec also recently announced his first-ever Caught In The Middle World Tour, which gets underway August 16 at Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan and continues through Dublin, Ireland on November 28. He'll also make festival rounds this summer including performances at MO POP and Lollapalooza. See complete itinerary below. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible live show watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York.

2019 has already proven to be an incredible year for the young artist who has since amassed over 750 million global streams to date. He kicked off the year with his North American late night television debut on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his now RIAA platinum certified single "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day he released a version of "Let Me Down Slowly" featuring Alessia Cara, which received rave reviews from ROLLING STONE who praised "Benjamin and Cara's voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship. Cara's contribution is a bit of soulful accentuation to the cooler tones of Benjamin's voice as she tackles the second verse and chorus." Benjamin went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let Me Down Slowly (Feat. Alessia Cara)" and graced the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising playlist. Alec's Spotify Singles are also now available and feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly" as well as his fan-favorite, emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan" - listen HERE.

NARRATED FOR YOU, Benjamin's extraordinary debut mixtape has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 36 million collective views on YouTube. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has begun to garner support from other musicians, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract and more.

ALEC BENJAMIN - 2019 LIVE DATES

07/27 - Detroit, MI - MO POP Festival

08/01 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

08/01 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

08/04 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival

8/16 - Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

08/31 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival

09/15 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo Festival

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *SOLD-OUT*

10/25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/3 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

11/6 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11/7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset (Klubben)

11/9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Grey Hall

11/10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *SOLD OUT*

11/12 - Brussels, Belgium - Salle de la Madeleine

11/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

11/16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Club

11/18 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

11/19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

11/20 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

11/22 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

11/23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

11/25 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

11/26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *SOLD OUT*

11/28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre





