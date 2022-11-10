Air Force Captain & Singer Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'With You'
Bree Jaxson is an independent American country music singer and songwriter from Baltimore, MD.
Country artist Bree Jaxson releases new single "With You" in tribute to her children as she is away serving our country. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
As we become fully immersed in this heartfelt ballad, Bree Jaxson serenades her listeners with a story of compassion and unconditional love.
Starting with a peaceful melody, the track helps the audience feel at ease within themselves and the world surrounding them. This track completely distances listeners from reality, allowing them to be filled with hopes and dreams, as they hear Bree singing, "Just know that you'll never be alone."
Bree Jaxson relates the message of this song to her children with her mellow tone that provides a sense of comfort and ease, complimented by the soft, rich piano underneath. Overall, the song is meant to act as a motivator, as well as a message that one is never truly alone, even in their darkest moments.
Jaxson states, "I really wrote it for them [my kids]," she says. "I almost didn't release it because I just wanted it to be something for them. But then I thought of all my friends who are in the service and anyone else that must be away from their children for work or for whatever reason."
Bree Jaxson is an independent American country music singer and songwriter from Baltimore, MD, based in Nashville and around the world while serving in the Air Force. Bree is currently deployed as she is active in the Air Force and National Guard. Bree Jaxson is currently deployed to the United States-Mexican border with the United States Air Force working as a Director of Operations for Operation Lone Star. While at the border, she continues to make music while serving her country.
"Being able to serve our country and ensuring the freedoms and liberties that have been fought so hard for are still obtained today, has given me the greatest experiences of my life. Knowing that I can provide not only my family, but families all around the U.S. the comfort to know that people are fighting for them, makes every deployment, every goodbye, and every welcome home worth it. My music is a healing process for me while I am deployed or have to say goodbye for now." - Bree Jaxson
Bree Jaxson's second most recent release, "Two Way Street," was added to Apple Music's Best New Country Songs, Whiskey Riff's New Music Friday playlist, CMT's Roundup playlist, the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist, and Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country.
Listen to the new single here:
