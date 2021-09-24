Aimee Mann Releases New Single 'Burn It Out' From GIRL, INTERRUPTED Musical

Aimee Mann is debuting her new track "Burn It Out," the second song to be revealed from her highly anticipated new album, "Queens of The Summer Hotel", set for release on November 5.

"In this song, a character who has set herself on fire ruminates on whether she had tried to banish the ghosts of trauma though one drastic, self-destructive act," says Mann.

Mann started developing the new music in 2018 when she agreed to write songs for a stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted, Susannah Kaysen's memoir about her psychiatric hospitalization in the late 1960s. It was material that Mann understood well, having had her own struggles with mental illness. The resulting music comes together in Queens of The Summer Hotel.

The album consists of a song cycle constructed from music that Mann wrote for the show, sung by Mann and orchestrated with her longtime collaborator Paul Bryan, using strings and woodwinds in a nod to the project's theatrical origins.

Queens of The Summer Hotel was written more quickly than any of Mann's previous records. The assignment to write songs for someone else's project offered Mann a sense of liberation, freeing her to enter another person's consciousness and story-and a brand-new set of musical structures-through the lens of Kaysen's own alienation.

Although several different characters narrate the songs, they're not strictly tied to any narrative. But together, they form a portrait of one woman's crisis of disassociation as seen through another woman's eyes.

Watch the video for the new single here: