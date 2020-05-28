Aimee Ginsburg Bikel Presents THE CITY OF LIGHT: STORIES AND SONGS OF THEODORE BIKEL

Aimee Ginsburg Bikel (Theodore Bikel's wife and director of the Theodore Bikel Legacy Project) is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar program: THE CITY OF LIGHT: STORIES AND SONGS OF THEODORE BIKEL on June 2, 2020 04:30 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada).

This is a benefit for Moment, the magazine Elie Wiesel founded 45 years ago. Join Aimee Ginsburg Bikel for an up-close and personal look at the man behind the legend. Aimee will share stories about Theo's life, from his acting roles to a sampling of his folk music, as well as his passion for tikkun olam (repair of the world). Aimee will also present an excerpt from her recently released book, The City of Light, which recounts moments from Theo's childhood in Vienna.

FREE Registration at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcod-CprzwjGdanDt80Y9n0QC1a6BCLmpL1

