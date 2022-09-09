Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'

The new EP will be released on October 7.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Aidan Bissett will release I'm Alright If You're OK, his debut EP, on October 7 via Capitol Records.

Today, as the EP pre-order launched, he shared the new single "Tripping Over Air," which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive "Tripping Over Air" plus the track "Twenty Something," which was released in June.

"'Tripping Over Air' came together after the girl I was seeing told me that she wouldn't usually see herself with a guy like me," explains Aidan Bissett. "Even though she told me this, I still decided to pursue her, which led to my heart being broken. I got blinded by the girl and missed all the red flags - so I decided to turn that idea into this song."

Nineteen-year-old Bissett has perfected the art of twisting heartbreak into exhilarating alt-pop songs. After breaking through with a series of self-produced singles in 2020, he signed to Capitol Records before he'd even finished high school.

To date, he's amassed over 52 million combined global streams, surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit one billion views on TikTok across all videos using his music and over 200,000 creations. After 2022 tours with Lauv and Claire Rosinkranz, he'll return to the road this fall with The Greeting Committee. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available here.

I'm Alright If You're OK expands on the rule-breaking ingenuity the Florida native first revealed in his early work as an entirely DIY bedroom-pop artist. Echoing its vast whirlwind of emotions, the five-track EP endlessly pushes into new and unexpected sonic terrain: the unstoppably bouncy indie-pop grooves of "All That I'm Craving," which was produced by Andrew Wells (X Ambassadors, Halsey), the woozy synth lines and otherworldly textures of "I Can't Be Your Friend," recorded with producers Chase Lawrence (of COIN) and David Marinelli, and the grandiose strings and frenetic guitar work of "A Song For Her," a sublimely chaotic track Bissett created with up-and-coming producer apob (Dora Jar, Max Leone).

"When I first started working on the EP, I knew I wanted to create a body of work that told a story that people could connect to," says Bissett. "It ended up becoming the story of a recent short-term relationship that followed the same pattern as a lot of my past experiences, where everything crashes and burns fairly quickly without me understanding why. The title to the EP refers to finally realizing that I was letting my mental wellbeing depend way too much on the other person, and not focusing enough on taking care of myself."

The Honey Pop said, "Aidan Bissett is an artist that everyone needs to be paying attention to. We have a feeling this is only the beginning of his genius artistry." Wonderland concurred, hailing him as "the newcomer we love that you need to know - if you're not one of the 8 million fans he already has."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Brooke James

