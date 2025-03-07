Aidan Bissett Releases New Single 'Are We In Love Yet?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout artist Aidan Bissett has returned with brand new single “are we in love yet?” Kicking off a new era of music and with Bissett’s debut album on the way, the song’s playful spirit, and bursting, new wave-inflected sound all serve to remind us why the singer/songwriter remains an artist to watch in 2025.

Bissett weighed in on the autobiographical inspiration behind his new single, explaining that, “‘are we in love yet?’ was a question I found myself asking myself anytime I had the opportunity to grow close to somebody — even if it was just a friend. Writing this song was the first step in realizing how addicted I was to finding connection in my life.”

Before the song breaks out into stuttering drums, jagged guitar, and cascades of synth, Bissett winkingly describes his current condition: “I’m just so kissable, but it all just feels so miserable / When you call, talk so subliminal like you do.” Soon though, he reveals the roots of his anxiety on the huge hook: “If I’m honest, the hardest thing to do is pretend that I'm modest / Would you want me to bite my tongue? / And I’m so terrified we won’t get this right / I wanna know, I wanna know, I wanna know are we in love yet?”

Produced by Andrew Wells (The Vaccines, Biig Piig) and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Albert Hammond Jr., Phoenix), “are we in love yet?” is a supercharged reintroduction to Bissett. With over 250 million combined global streams to his name and more than a billion TikTok video views using his music to date, Bissett’s been hailed as an artist to watch by the likes of Spotify Pop Rising, TIDAL Magazine, and Rolling Stone, who named him as a candidate for “Pop’s Next Big Thing.” He’s supported tours by Valley, Lauv, Claire Rosinkranz, and others, and launched his own sold-out headlining runs in the US and abroad. Now, with today’s latest release and much more to come, Aidan Bissett continues to unveil his new musical era.

Comments