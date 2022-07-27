Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Agender Share 'Top Bottom Top' Remix by Harvey Sutherland Ahead of New EP

Agender Share 'Top Bottom Top' Remix by Harvey Sutherland Ahead of New EP

The new EP will be released on August 5.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

LA-based post-punk four-piece Agender share the second version of their "Top Bottom Top" remixes, this time, featuring eclectic, funky Melbourne producer, Harvey Sutherland, out now. The forthcoming four track EP, Top Bottom Top Remixes due out August 5 and available for pre-order now, will include re-imagined versions of their queer disco-club soundtrack "Top Bottom Top.," featuring some of today's best electronic DJs and producers.

After seeing the band live, Australian "neurotic funk" producer and musician Harvey Sutherland declared "Top Bottom Top" a hit and needed to get involved, resulting in his take on the track and the completion of the remix EP itself.

Sutherland adds, "I tried to give it a real Liquid Liquid flavored New York disco rerub, amped up the percussion to 11 and took it to the cosmos. It's all love baby!" In April 2022, Sutherland released the hypermodern, funky and highly acclaimed LP, Boy, which came together between tours with Khruangbin and Hot Chip. Sutherland's funk and Agender's punk join together for a fresh, irresistible take on the queer club anthem.

The second remix follows the previously released JD Samson remix, who leads feminist electro-punk group, Le Tigre. She makes it darker, sexier and longer, fit for the disco-house dance floors of New York, with Samson adding, "Let's just say this is my personality. Take it or leave it!" Le Tigre will be performing at LA's This Ain't No Picnic Festival on Saturday, August 27th. Find tickets and information here.

Today's release comes about two months after the release of their sophomore LP, No Nostalgia, out everywhere now. The band is made up of Australian lead singer Romy Hoffman, bassist Cristy Michel, drummer Christy Greenwood and synth player Sara Rivas. Together, they make schizo, synthy, paranoid, post-punk with a dash of dysmorphic desire and have been turning heads in the post-punk scene since their debut album in 2014, Fixations.

Most recently, they have caught attention for the string of eye-catching music videos accompanying their single releases including the double video for "Trouble & Desire + "Womb 2 Wound" and steamy video for "Top Bottom Top." Hoffman is thrilled to re-work the track with collaborators and friends adding, "'Top Bottom Top' is a hit! We wanted to unleash the beast out to our musical friends and see what they'd do with it. Listen and find out!"

An homage to queer sex and sexuality, "Top Bottom Top" blends disco and punk underneath lyrics that repeat the playful words often used to label positions and power structures in queer sexual dynamics. It features punky guitar shreds, cow bells and subtle synth sequencers that flutter over a classic disco beat-one that BuzzbandsLA called "deliciously throbbing."

Directed by queer filmmaker, writer, designer and activist, Graham Kolbeins, the video stars Sheree Rose, an 81-year-old performance artist, documentarian, and dominatrix. The video will be featured in LA's Outfest, an LGBTQ+ film festival, showing on Saturday, July 16th at 9pm with tickets available now.

Agender will hit the stage in Oakland on August 26th at Elbo Room Jack London, ahead of their album release show at LA's Zebulon on September 9th. Grab tickets to experience them live here.

Harvey Sutherland's remix of Agender's "Top Bottom Top," is out now ahead of the full remix EP, out August 5 and available for pre-order now. Find Agender on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more from the post-punk Los Angeles four-piece and connect with Harvey Sutherland on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to the new remix here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly & Vevo Release 'twin flame' Original Live Performance
July 27, 2022

A live performer who is currently on his “mainstream sellout” tour, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. “twin flame” begins with Machine Gun Kelly lying in a glass box, surrounded by chains, the room bathed in a pink hue. Watch the video now!
New York David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 Dates Announced
July 27, 2022

The first ever DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONVENTION passed in a neon and glitter plume of star-studded grandeur last month (June 17 to June 19, 2022), gathering over 1,500 fans in Liverpool, England from as far afield as Japan and the U.S. to meet, celebrate Bowie and come face-to-face with many of his most high-profile collaborators.
Sixthman Confirms 311 Caribbean Cruise for March 2023
July 27, 2022

311 and Sixthman, have announced 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 – 311 Day at Sea. On March 8-13, 2023, Sixthman will proudly lend their two-decades+ of unforgettable event-planning magic to the first-ever '311 Day at Sea,' sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl.
Pelican Announces Deluxe Reissue of 'Australasia'
July 27, 2022

The deluxe reissue will feature remastered audio by Josh Bonati and bonus material, including a never-before shared track, a live recording of the album's title track from the era of the album's release, a remix by James Plotkin, and artwork by ISIS/SUMAC/Hydra Head founder Aaron Turner.
MILLY Share New Single 'Ring True'
July 27, 2022

MILLY have shared the second single from their debut album Eternal Ring. Produced in LA with Gleemer’s Corey Coffman, the forthcoming Eternal Ring is kinetic, physical, and often a bit volatile — a mixture of emo music and 90s-indebted indie that tastes as if it’s been fermenting for years, feeding on itself until it becomes something new. 