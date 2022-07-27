Agender Share 'Top Bottom Top' Remix by Harvey Sutherland Ahead of New EP

LA-based post-punk four-piece Agender share the second version of their "Top Bottom Top" remixes, this time, featuring eclectic, funky Melbourne producer, Harvey Sutherland, out now. The forthcoming four track EP, Top Bottom Top Remixes due out August 5 and available for pre-order now, will include re-imagined versions of their queer disco-club soundtrack "Top Bottom Top.," featuring some of today's best electronic DJs and producers.

After seeing the band live, Australian "neurotic funk" producer and musician Harvey Sutherland declared "Top Bottom Top" a hit and needed to get involved, resulting in his take on the track and the completion of the remix EP itself.

Sutherland adds, "I tried to give it a real Liquid Liquid flavored New York disco rerub, amped up the percussion to 11 and took it to the cosmos. It's all love baby!" In April 2022, Sutherland released the hypermodern, funky and highly acclaimed LP, Boy, which came together between tours with Khruangbin and Hot Chip. Sutherland's funk and Agender's punk join together for a fresh, irresistible take on the queer club anthem.

The second remix follows the previously released JD Samson remix, who leads feminist electro-punk group, Le Tigre. She makes it darker, sexier and longer, fit for the disco-house dance floors of New York, with Samson adding, "Let's just say this is my personality. Take it or leave it!" Le Tigre will be performing at LA's This Ain't No Picnic Festival on Saturday, August 27th. Find tickets and information here.

Today's release comes about two months after the release of their sophomore LP, No Nostalgia, out everywhere now. The band is made up of Australian lead singer Romy Hoffman, bassist Cristy Michel, drummer Christy Greenwood and synth player Sara Rivas. Together, they make schizo, synthy, paranoid, post-punk with a dash of dysmorphic desire and have been turning heads in the post-punk scene since their debut album in 2014, Fixations.

Most recently, they have caught attention for the string of eye-catching music videos accompanying their single releases including the double video for "Trouble & Desire + "Womb 2 Wound" and steamy video for "Top Bottom Top." Hoffman is thrilled to re-work the track with collaborators and friends adding, "'Top Bottom Top' is a hit! We wanted to unleash the beast out to our musical friends and see what they'd do with it. Listen and find out!"

An homage to queer sex and sexuality, "Top Bottom Top" blends disco and punk underneath lyrics that repeat the playful words often used to label positions and power structures in queer sexual dynamics. It features punky guitar shreds, cow bells and subtle synth sequencers that flutter over a classic disco beat-one that BuzzbandsLA called "deliciously throbbing."

Directed by queer filmmaker, writer, designer and activist, Graham Kolbeins, the video stars Sheree Rose, an 81-year-old performance artist, documentarian, and dominatrix. The video will be featured in LA's Outfest, an LGBTQ+ film festival, showing on Saturday, July 16th at 9pm with tickets available now.

Agender will hit the stage in Oakland on August 26th at Elbo Room Jack London, ahead of their album release show at LA's Zebulon on September 9th. Grab tickets to experience them live here.

Harvey Sutherland's remix of Agender's "Top Bottom Top," is out now ahead of the full remix EP, out August 5 and available for pre-order now. Find Agender on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more from the post-punk Los Angeles four-piece and connect with Harvey Sutherland on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to the new remix here: