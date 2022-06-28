Agender Announce 'Top Bottom Top Remix' EP

LA-based post-punk four-piece Agender share the first track, a remix by Le Tigre's JD Samson out now, from forthcoming four track EP, Top Bottom Top Remix due out August 5, with re-imagined versions of their queer disco-club soundtrack "Top Bottom Top."

The first remix comes a month after the release of their sophomore LP, No Nostalgia, out everywhere now. The band is made up of Australian lead singer Hoffman, bassist Cristy Michel, drummer Christy Greenwood and synth player Sara Rivas.

Together, they make schizo, synthy, paranoid, post-punk with a dash of dysmorphic desire and have been turning heads in the post-punk scene since their debut album in 2014, Fixations. Most recently, they have caught attention for the string of eye-catching music videos accompanying their single releases including the double video for "Trouble & Desire + "Womb 2 Wound" and steamy video for "Top Bottom Top."

JD Samson, producer and musician from the feminist electro-punk group Le Tigre, puts her spin on "Top Bottom Top," making it darker, sexier and longer, fit for the disco-house dance floors of New York, with Samson adding, "Let's just say this is my personality. Take it or leave it!" Le Tigre will be performing at LA's This Ain't No Picnic Festival on Saturday, August 27th. Find tickets and information here.

"Top Bottom Top," celebrates queer love across the spectrum, paying homage to queer sexuality and sheds light on sexual fluidity and individuality. The original track blends disco and punk underneath lyrics that repeat the playful words often used to label the positions and power structures involved in queer sex. It features punky guitar shreds, cow bells and subtle synth sequencers that flutter over a classic disco beat-one that BuzzbandsLA called "deliciously throbbing."

Directed by queer filmmaker, writer, designer and activist, Graham Kolbeins, the video stars Sheree Rose, an 81-year-old performance artist, documentarian, and dominatrix. The video will be featured in LA's Outfest, an LGBTQ+ film festival, showing on Saturday, July 16th at 9pm with tickets available here.

Agender will hit the stage in Oakland on August 26th at Elbo Room Jack London, ahead of their album release show at LA's Zebulon on September 9th. Grab tickets to experience them live via agendermusic.com/shows.

Listen to the new track here: