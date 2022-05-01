Afro-Tech's Shimza Returns to KUNYE Records with 'Higher'

Following his label's monumental London debut at Studio 9294 earlier this month, KUNYE boss and global Afro-Tech icon Shimza returns to his imprint with 'Higher' featuring South African vocalist Nobuhle. Stream / Purchase: Shimza 'Higher' Feat. Nobuhle.



Encapsulating the essence of KUNYE in sonic form, 'Higher' captures the golden hour atmosphere through the combination of Nobuhle's soulful vocals and a mesmerising blend of instrumentation. Inviting sought-after British producer Melé to apply his own touch to the original, his rendition of 'Higher' bursts with tribal influences and prominent percussion, resulting in an energetic cut with a magnetic presence. Entering a deep and poignant soundscape in the final offering, '9 Kramer' flaunts Shimza's hypnotic self-styled Afro-Tech blend. Calling upon emotive keys juxtaposed with striking synths, this club-ready cut demonstrates the depth of his mighty repertoire.



Shimza has chartered releases via some of the most authoritative labels, such as Cadenza and Knee Deep In Sound, and has released music from global stars including Louie Vega and Floyd Lavine on his own label. Launching his KUNYE imprint in 2020, the platform provides a bridge between South African talent and the global music scene, connecting them to international artists and audiences as one musical family, while celebrating their rich musical heritage.



With tour dates locked in across the globe, Shimza continues to work tirelessly to spread his sound and champion up-and-coming South African musicians. With upcoming shows scheduled in Albania, Zimbabwe, France, Dubai, Cap Verde, Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Kosovo and Germany, Shimza is setting the bar at an all-time high in 2022.



Tracklist

1. Shimza Feat. Nobuhle - Higher

2. Shimza Feat. Nobuhle - Higher (Melé Remix)

3. Shimza - 9 Kramer