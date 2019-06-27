Afro B Teams Up with French Montana For JOANA (DROGBA) Remix

Afro B has teamed up with multi-platinum selling rapper French Montana to drop the brand new "Joanna (Drogba)" Remix song and video. With a previous unofficial remix via hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and an official reworking from African megastar Wizkid, the latest remix had to feature a stellar talent. Enter French Montana, the Morrocco-born, NYC-based artist who exploded onto the charts with the Afrobeats-indebted jam "Unforgettable." Taking Afro B's original vocal melody and flipping the lyrics, Montana elevates "Joanna" with some bold NYC swagger.

Afro B celebrates the cultural wave his song has inspired, saying "Two summers with one song is practically unheard of. 'Drogba (Joanna)' continues to go viral around the world, and now I linked up with an African superstar French Montana who has joined the wave. 2 Africans, 1 song, 1 remix. Joanna Remix. Let's keep spreading the culture worldwide. One Africa! AfroWave."

The "Joanna (Drogba)" Remix receives a fresh new visual reworking from director Allie Avital. Shot in South Central LA, the new music video pays homage to the original and shows the power of the track to inspire and connect with fans of all ages.

The original "Drogba (Joanna)," which name checks Ivorian soccer icon Didier Drogba, was released Feb 2018 via Marathon Artists. It quickly triggered a viral dance craze and became a global underground club smash, racking up over 100M streams across platforms. Early this year the track surged to become the #1 most Shazam'ed track in New York City as fans became desperate to identify the "Jo-Jo-Joanna" banger, radio airplay kicked in sending the track to current position at No. 22 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

Stream "Joanna (Drogba)" Remix feat French Montana

Watch the "Joanna (Drogba)" Remix video:

More about Afro B:

Afro B, hot off a red carpet performance at the 2019 BET Awards this past Sunday, continues to be a fan-driven success story. Born in Greenwich, South London to parents from the Ivory Coast, Afro B--aka Ross Bayeto--first made his name as a DJ. "I started at a club called NW10, that's where I built my fan base," he recalls. "At that time no one was really pushing the African sound. It was all Bashment and Hip-Hop, but that's what separated me from the other DJs."

Today, Afro B is the leading figure in the UK's exploding Afrowave scene. Drawing on afrobeats, hip-hop, bashment, RnB and more, he has been instrumental in creating an addictive new genre that has taken over clubs and radio waves alike all over the world.

About French Montana:

Some artists blur genres, but multi-platinum selling artist French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. In fall 2018 he released the first single off his upcoming album, "No Stylist" [feat. Drake]. The certified platinum single is a beat thumping track that was accompanied by a music video featuring cameos from A$AP Rocky, Cam'ron, Dapper Dan, Young Thug, Luka Sabbat and Slick Rick. In April 2019, French released the second single, "Slide" [feat.BLUEFACE & Lil TJay], off his upcoming album which has already garnered over 2.5 billion streams. Alongside the single, he released a movie-style music video that was shot with pops of color inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead and Dick Tracy alike which also debuted the "slide" dance which has transformed into a phenomenon of its own.

French Montana ascended into superstar status in 2017 with his smash "UNFORGETTABLE" [feat. Swae Lee]", which cemented him in the "Billion Club" for streaming and earned a quintuple-platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went gold and dominated the charts. At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.





