Adia Victoria Releases New Single 'Ain't Killed Me Yet'

Adia Victoria has shared new single "Ain't Killed Me Yet" which is out today across all DSPs via Canvasback. It marks her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed new album A Southern Gothic which was released in the fall. The song was written as the blues companion to Lucille Clifton's poem "Won't You Celebrate With Me."

With "Ain't Killed Me Yet" Adia answers Clifton's-and so many Black Blueswomen before her--call and challenge to celebrate just because, she says, "we ain't dead yet."

Following her January tour as the support for Jason Isbell, Adia kicked off the "Ain't Killed Me Yet" tour. The next round of dates start on April 7 in Louisville, KY and today she announces the West Coast leg of the tour in July. Last summer Sonos Radio launched Call & Response, a weekly show hosted by Adia. She recorded several episodes at the Newport Folk Festival and she is also excited to announce she will be performing at this year's festival on July 23. All tour dates are listed below.

A Southern Gothic landed on numerous year-end lists including Good Morning America who noted, "A Southern Gothic sounds like something from another century, making it one of the most unusually stirring records of the year," Paste who said, "Adia Victoria doesn't just have a way with words, she's a storyteller. Anchored in the present, yet steeped in the history and literature of an inclusive South, Victoria has a sharp eye for detail that informs the songs on A Southern Gothic," and NPR who declared "Victoria crafted stunning, heat-infused blues vignettes that brilliantly capture the painful depth of Southern racism and the frustrations and complications of being a Black woman in the south."

On the album Adia continues her journey through the conflicts of the American South and the troubling resonance of its past. Sonically, the album is full of frequent juxtaposition. It is equal parts historical montage and modern prophesy, dark and light, love and loathing. The 11 tracks are the musical embodiment of the relationship that so many people, especially Black women, have with the South. The album was executive produced by T Bone Burnett and co-produced by Adia and Mason Hickman. A Southern Gothic features guest appearances by addition Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Matt Berninger, and Kyshona Armstrong.

A Southern Gothic is Adia's 3rd album and marks the follow up to 2019's critically acclaimed Silences, produced by Aaron Dessner. Around its release, The Songwriters Hall of Fame presented Adia with the Holly Prize which recognizes and supports a new "all-in songwriter."

She toured the U.S. and Europe on the "Dope Queen Tour" which included a performance on Live From Here with Chris Thile and at Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the Newport Folk Festival, and a performance at Mass MOCA and Boston Calling. She has also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Last year saw Adia participate in a panel discussion, "Black Equity in Americana: A Conversation, hosted by the Americana Music Association and moderated by Marcus K. Downling.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/1 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA

4/7 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

4/8 - Evanston, IL - Evanston SPACE

4/9 - Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival

4/11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

4/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Collectivo

4/13 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

4/15 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

4/16 - Montreal, QC - L'Esscogriffe Bar

4/17 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

4/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn MADE

4/21 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

4/23 - Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival

4/24 - Charleston, SC- Highwater Festival

4/25 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6/4 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC w/ Jason Isbell

6/8 - Hamburg, Germany - KENT Club

6/9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhagen Americana Festival

6/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Americana Festival

6/12 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Americana Festival

6/15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

6/17 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

6/19 - Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon - Botanique

6/21 - Bristol, UK - The Wardrobe Theatre

6/22 - London, UK - The Courtyard Theatre

7/1 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

7/2 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

7/3 - Portland, OR - Tom McCall Waterfront Park

7/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

7/6 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

7/8 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

7/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/10 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Pico Union Project

7/23 - Newport, RI - The Newport Folk Festival