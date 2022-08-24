Adi Oasis Unveils Debut Single 'Red To Violet' Feat. Jamila Woods

Adi Oasis (fka Adeline) has released her debut single & official video "Red To Violet", a soulful, politically-charged ode to women of color for which she teamed up with R&B poet & musician Jamila Woods - calling it a "dream collaboration".

This is the first single Adi has released since becoming Adi Oasis, an unapologetic, fearless yet vulnerable singer revered for her behemoth vocals, formidable bass playing and right-on-time production. "It's my declaration that Adi Oasis has arrived," she says. The song was inspired in part by her Caribbean heritage, and the strength and influence of her grandmother. "My grandmother was the first strong black woman in my life growing up, and my aunts followed in her footsteps. These women showed me just how strong black women can be."

"'À mon tour' is French for 'It's our turn'" she continues, quoting a phrase repeated several times in the song. "It's our turn to be put in positions of power. It's time for us to be heard, and to be valued and accepted in all areas of society, and that includes nonbinary and transgender people. It honors women like Kentanji Brown Jackson, Stacey Abrams, AOC and all the other black and brown women out there who are taking charge and making change. And it's a message not just for American women (where I'm based), but all black and brown women around the world."

Jamila Woods shares, "I gravitated towards this song because I loved how it made me feel, relaxed and confident at the same time. I've been wanting to collaborate with Adi for years and I love how both the song and video came together so organically."

Born and raised in Paris, Adi Oasis moved to New York to realize her dreams, making Brooklyn her home. Her bass playing is dirty, her dance moves are sultry and her voice is unstoppable, enrapturing audiences around the world. Her fiery duet with Kamauu, "Mango", released in 2020, was produced by Adi's own production outfit Nightshade with partner Morgan Wiley (Midnight Magic, Jessica 6).

She has performed at the Rally For Abortion Justice on the Capitol in DC after the ruling in Texas in October 2021 as well as making appearances in NYC & LA to support abortion rights organizations, Brigid Alliance and National Network of Abortion Funds. And she has been featured in fashion campaigns for a variety of brands including Madewell, Free People, Paco Rabanne, Marc Fisher & Saucony.

Adi Oasis has toured globally, appearing with such artists as Anderson .Paak, Keyshia​ Cole​, JUNGLE, Gregory Porter, Lee Fields, Big Freeda and more, and has performed at Central Park Summerstage, Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and London Jazz Fest. Catch her live on tour with Chet Faker this fall!

Listen to the new single here:

Adi Oasis International Tour Dates

# = w/ Chet Faker

9/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

9/9: Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

9/10: New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

9/12: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

9/13: Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #

9/14: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall #

9/16: Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #

9/18: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

9/20: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

9/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

9/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

9/26: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

9/28: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

9/29: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

9/30: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

10/22: London, England @ Lafayette London

10/23: Barcelona, Spain @ Sala La Nau

10/24: Madrid, Spain @ El Pavón Teatro Kamikaze

10/27: Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse

10/29: Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

10/30: Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Frits Philips

10/31: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/2: Lausanne, Switzerland @ JazzOnze+ Festival

11/5: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fasching