Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adi Oasis Unveils Debut Single 'Red To Violet' Feat. Jamila Woods

Adi Oasis Unveils Debut Single 'Red To Violet' Feat. Jamila Woods

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Adi Oasis (fka Adeline) has released her debut single & official video "Red To Violet", a soulful, politically-charged ode to women of color for which she teamed up with R&B poet & musician Jamila Woods - calling it a "dream collaboration".

This is the first single Adi has released since becoming Adi Oasis, an unapologetic, fearless yet vulnerable singer revered for her behemoth vocals, formidable bass playing and right-on-time production. "It's my declaration that Adi Oasis has arrived," she says. The song was inspired in part by her Caribbean heritage, and the strength and influence of her grandmother. "My grandmother was the first strong black woman in my life growing up, and my aunts followed in her footsteps. These women showed me just how strong black women can be."

"'À mon tour' is French for 'It's our turn'" she continues, quoting a phrase repeated several times in the song. "It's our turn to be put in positions of power. It's time for us to be heard, and to be valued and accepted in all areas of society, and that includes nonbinary and transgender people. It honors women like Kentanji Brown Jackson, Stacey Abrams, AOC and all the other black and brown women out there who are taking charge and making change. And it's a message not just for American women (where I'm based), but all black and brown women around the world."

Jamila Woods shares, "I gravitated towards this song because I loved how it made me feel, relaxed and confident at the same time. I've been wanting to collaborate with Adi for years and I love how both the song and video came together so organically."

Born and raised in Paris, Adi Oasis moved to New York to realize her dreams, making Brooklyn her home. Her bass playing is dirty, her dance moves are sultry and her voice is unstoppable, enrapturing audiences around the world. Her fiery duet with Kamauu, "Mango", released in 2020, was produced by Adi's own production outfit Nightshade with partner Morgan Wiley (Midnight Magic, Jessica 6).

She has performed at the Rally For Abortion Justice on the Capitol in DC after the ruling in Texas in October 2021 as well as making appearances in NYC & LA to support abortion rights organizations, Brigid Alliance and National Network of Abortion Funds. And she has been featured in fashion campaigns for a variety of brands including Madewell, Free People, Paco Rabanne, Marc Fisher & Saucony.

Adi Oasis has toured globally, appearing with such artists as Anderson .Paak, Keyshia​ Cole​, JUNGLE, Gregory Porter, Lee Fields, Big Freeda and more, and has performed at Central Park Summerstage, Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and London Jazz Fest. Catch her live on tour with Chet Faker this fall!

Listen to the new single here:

Adi Oasis International Tour Dates

# = w/ Chet Faker

9/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #
9/9: Boston, MA @ House of Blues #
9/10: New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
9/12: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
9/13: Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #
9/14: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall #
9/16: Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #
9/18: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
9/20: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #
9/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
9/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #
9/26: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #
9/28: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
9/29: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
9/30: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #
10/22: London, England @ Lafayette London
10/23: Barcelona, Spain @ Sala La Nau
10/24: Madrid, Spain @ El Pavón Teatro Kamikaze
10/27: Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse
10/29: Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
10/30: Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Frits Philips
10/31: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
11/2: Lausanne, Switzerland @ JazzOnze+ Festival
11/5: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fasching




From This Author - Michael Major


Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'
August 24, 2022

Following a string of high-quality releases, including the recent visionary 'IRL' EP, Sound of Fractures readies an innovative new record built from sounds created by Harris Cole. The exclusive library of sounds was created over many years by Cole using the Prophet 6 Polysynth and released by StemsDAO.
Caitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 YearsCaitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 Years
August 24, 2022

Celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose has shared the upcoming release date of CAZIMI. Her first new album in nearly a decade, CAZIMI was co-produced by Rose and Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell). With the announcement, she shares the music video for the debut single “Black Obsidian.”
RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'
August 24, 2022

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released his, nostalgia-driven new single, ‘Rescue You’, out now. ‘Rescue You’ is the follow up to previous single releases ‘Feel Alive,’ ‘Super 8’ and ‘Your Money Or Your Life’, launching RJ’s brand new era and his first new music since 2020’s Official UK Top 5 sophomore album Lifeline. 
VIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film TrailerVIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film Trailer
August 24, 2022

Netflix has released the trailer for Slumberland. The new film stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay). Watch the new video trailer now!
The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'
August 24, 2022

The working class band The Luka State, hailing from Winsford, Cheshire – located between Manchester and Liverpool – are back with a new song, “Stick Around,” in advance of their upcoming North American tour. The single is a welcome return for the band, showcasing their signature blend of angular rock and roll.