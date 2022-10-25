Adele to Release 'I Drink Wine' Music Video Tomorrow

Adele has announced the new music video for "I Drink Wine," a track off her recent album "30." The music video will be released tomorrow, October 26.

"The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow," Adele shared in a tweet. "I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"

Watch a preview of the new music video here:

The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight! pic.twitter.com/6QpBDweAQk - Adele (@Adele) October 25, 2022

Adele released her brand new studio album, "30" in 2021. The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch Adele perform "I Drink Wine" at the 2022 BRIT Awards here: