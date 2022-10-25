Adele to Release 'I Drink Wine' Music Video Tomorrow
The music video will be released tomorrow, October 26.
Adele has announced the new music video for "I Drink Wine," a track off her recent album "30." The music video will be released tomorrow, October 26.
"The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow," Adele shared in a tweet. "I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"
Watch a preview of the new music video here:
The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight! pic.twitter.com/6QpBDweAQk- Adele (@Adele) October 25, 2022
Adele released her brand new studio album, "30" in 2021. The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."
Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.
Watch Adele perform "I Drink Wine" at the 2022 BRIT Awards here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
The nominations were announced live from Cipriani Wall Street by Emmy-nominated star of Pose and American Horror Story on FX, and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. Ross was joined by Jeffrey Sharp, award-winning film producer and the Executive Director of The Gotham.
Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV
October 25, 2022
Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients’ outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network’s new special Good Bones: Better Yard.
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Gabby Petito Documentary
October 25, 2022
Gabby Petito vanished after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When he returned home to Florida without her, red flags and accusations began to fly. Her disappearance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the internet and ultimately leading to the discovery of her body thousands of miles away.
American Thrills Drop 'Ego Death' Off New Album
October 25, 2022
Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping the final single off their new record. The song is titled 'Ego Death' and is streaming everywhere. You can catch the band playing some of the new tracks from the record later this week down in Gainesville, Florida at Fest 20.
Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'
October 25, 2022
Sam Fender has shared a new track, “Wild Grey Ocean,” the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition. The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, “Wild Grey Ocean.'