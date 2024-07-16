Adele Reveals She Doesn't 'Have Any Plans For New Music At All'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't hold your breath, Adele fans.

In a recent interview with ZDF, Adele confirmed that she has no new music in the works. Her fourth studio album, 30, was released in 2021 and later this year, the artist will wrap up her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” the 16 Grammy Award-winning artist said during the interview. “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while. You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?" she added.

This news is consistent with what she told audiences at a concert earlier this year: "I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live."

Also in the new interview, Adele discussed her dislike of the fame aspect of the business but reiterated her love of making and sharing her music.

Though we can't expect any new music from the artist anytime soon, she previously announced that she will be filming her Las Vegas residency for a release at some point in the future. Additionally, she will perform exclusive summer shows in Munich, Germany on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th of August 2024. Her Las Vegas residency ends on November 23, 2024.

About Adele:

In 2021, Adele released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.

