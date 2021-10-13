Adele Announces New Album '30'

Adele has announced her highly anticipated new studio album, "30". The new LP will be released on November 19.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on route and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself in a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil," the singer shared in a new statement shared to her Instagram.

Read the full announcement here:

Adele will release the album's lead single, "Easy On Me", on October 15 at midnight UK time.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the promo for the new single here: