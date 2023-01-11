Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Acclaimed Composer Mette Henriette to Release New Album 'Drifting'

The album, Drifting, is set for release January 20 on ECM Records.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Sámi-Norwegian composer and saxophonist Mette Henriette confirms her new album, Drifting, set for release January 20 on ECM Records-pre-save/pre-order here. Physical products will be available on February 3. Two tracks, "Drifting" and "I villvind," are out now.

"Drifting vividly captures a moment in time," Mette Henriette says. "I can hear everything still growing-in motion-on the record and how present my imagination is. Prior to the recording, I had a lot of time to sit down and focus on this new music. From the very beginning, I wanted to create material that could grow, expand and contract in different formats."

Recorded at the recently relocated Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, Drifting was completed at Studios La Buissonne with Grammy-winning producer Manfred Eicher and features pianist Johan Lindvall and cellist Judith Hamann. The 15-track record takes Mette Henriette in a bold new direction, as she connects with her deeper musical consciousness to reveal a compelling instrumental narrative.

"For me, a very important tool in the compositional process is to let ideas mature to the extent that they start living their own lives," Mette Henriette says. "Then things just spontaneously come to the surface in different pieces and start interconnecting. And I like playing with prepositions in music. Shedding light on different things from different perspectives, playing with foreground and background, repositioning elements and flipping arrangements. To me, that's how different improvisational opportunities come to life."

In celebration of the album, Mette Henriette is set for a run of European shows in select cities this winter. The dates include a performance at Flagey in Brussels, Belgium as part of the Brussels Jazz Festival and at Jazz Montez in Frankfurt, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Drifting follows Mette Henriette's self-titled 2015 record; a project that made her the first artist to release a double debut album on the renowned jazz label ECM Records. The LP was released to widespread critical acclaim, named "jazz album of the year 2015" by The Independent, while The Guardian praised Mette Henriette as "a contemporary-music star on the rise." It includes 90 minutes of music composed over a period of 10 years for her trio and large ensemble and consists of jazz, classical and tango musicians.

Born in Trondheim, Norway, Mette Henriette became involved with performing arts at a young age, establishing her own ensembles and touring with musicians from jazz conservatories before she left her hometown to work on projects around the world.

Today, she is one of the most innovative and prolific composers working worldwide-collaborations include performances with Marina Abramovic, music with CocoRosie for Robert Wilson's Edda, work with Nicolas Jaar and more. Her compositions are featured in institutions across Europe, including the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, where her music is incorporated into the audio guide of the museum's Edvard Munch exhibition.

Later this month, three of her orchestra works-commissioned by Oslo Philharmonic and Klaus Mäkelä-will debut on YouTube. Additionally, the world premiere of her string orchestra piece-commissioned by Arctic Philharmonic-will debut inside a coal mine in Svalbard, Norway, at the Arctic Chamber Music Festival in February. In 2025, the saxophonist will launch an interactive sound installation for a glass elevator on research exhibition vessel REV Ocean.

Beyond her work as a performer and composer, Mette Henriette develops choreographic concepts for her works on stage and screen. The experimental short film Háldi-featuring Mette Henriette as actress, composer and co-writer-has been screened at 13 international film festivals and was featured in the opening exhibition of The Norwegian National Museum in 2022.

This year, her new trans-disciplinary stage piece based on Sea-Sámi ontology will be the opening performance of Ultima Contemporary Music Festival and will take to stages in European theaters between 2023 and 2025.



