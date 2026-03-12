Eunmi Ko to Perform Solo Piano at The Ellington Room

Composers Concordance presents an exciting evening of contemporary solo piano music performed by acclaimed pianist Eunmi Ko on Saturday, April 11th at 7:00 PM in The Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza (400 W. 43rd Street, New York City).

Renowned for her expressive performances and dedication to new music, Eunmi Ko will perform works by a distinguished group of composers including Tyler Faulkner, Tyler Kline, Lukas Ligeti, Eugene W. McBride, Daniel Pesca, Gene Pritsker, Jared Redmond, and Robert Voisey. The program highlights a wide spectrum of contemporary musical voices, ranging from rhythmically vibrant and virtuosic works to lyrical and atmospheric soundscapes.

This concert reflects Composers Concordance's ongoing mission to present innovative music by living composers and to foster collaborations between composers and performers. Through Eunmi Ko's dynamic artistry, audiences will experience the versatility and expressive possibilities of the solo piano in works that draw from classical traditions while incorporating influences from experimental music, jazz, and global musical languages.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, The Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza provides an intimate and acoustically warm setting for this compelling recital, allowing listeners to engage closely with the nuanced textures and colors of these contemporary works.

Event Details:

Eunmi Ko - Piano

Presented by: Composers Concordance

Date: Thursday, April 11th

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza

400 W. 43rd Street, New York City

Composers:

Tyler Faulkner, Tyler Kline, Lukas Ligeti, Eugene W. McBride,

Daniel Pesca, Gene Pritsker, Jared Redmond, Robert Voisey

Performers:

Free Event

