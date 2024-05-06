Acapella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Fall Tour To Visit Hershey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIAA-certified Gold acapella group Straight No Chaser, known for their holiday favorites and reimagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, today revealed the “Top Shelf” tour, which includes a stop at Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Kicking off in Bensalem, Pa., on October 18, the “Top Shelf” tour will run throughout the holiday season, with stops in Nashville, Oklahoma City, Dallas, The Sweetest Place On Earth and more.

“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and through until New Year's Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition some return each year for over a decade! It's an honor, and it is one that we don't take for granted.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SNCMusic.com.

