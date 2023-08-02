Abraham Alexander Sets US Headline Fall Tour & Unveils 'Wicked Game (Electric Deluxe Session)'

Abraham Alexander heads out on his first headline tour across the U.S. this fall, kicking off October 13 in Austin with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

General on sale begins this coming Friday, August 4 at 10am local time. More info and tickets HERE.

“The thought of performing these songs to a crowd that's there specifically to see me is both nerve-racking and incredibly rewarding,” Alexander details. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings a mix of joy, nerves and pride, knowing that all the hard work has led me to this significant milestone in my music career.”

In celebration, he shares Wicked Game (Electric Deluxe Session), a cover of Chris Isaak’s beloved hit song.

“I love the song ‘Wicked Game’ by Chris Isaak for its hauntingly beautiful melody and vocals,” he says. “It’s timeless appeal and ability to stir deep emotions is why it holds a special place in my heart.”

Alexander just performed at Newport Folk Festival, and recently wrapped up a string of shows across the U.K. and Europe with The Lumineers, and also performed select solo dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and London.

His debut album SEA/SONS is out now on Dualtone Records to critical acclaim.

Alexander recently sat down for a conversation with “CBS Saturday Morning” and performed three songs from the new album: “Tears Run Dry,” “Today” and “Eyes Can See.”

The record is co-produced by Alexander alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver). The 11 tracks on SEA/SONS touch on themes of loss, redemption, longing, anguish and joy. And while his lyrics speak to pain, trauma and life-changing loss, he instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

“The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece,” Alexander explains of the album. “So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn’t really a concept that kids grasp.” He continues, “SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.

Leading up to the release, Abraham shared “Blood Under The Bridge,” “Heart of Gold,” “Stay (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)” and “Tears Run Dry.” The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr.

He is featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens. He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander’s life. “…something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss.” This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges’ songs such as “River” and “Coming Home.” It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for Leon Bridges, Black Pumas and Mavis Staples. He recently toured with Lucius late last year and has also supported the likes of Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ani DiFranco, Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr.

TOUR DATES

August 2—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater—Wilmington, NC†

August 6—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz†

August 8—Washington, DC—The Atlantis†

August 9—Lincoln Hill Farms—Canandaigua, NY†

September 23—Old Forester’s Paristown Hall—Louisville, KY‡

September 24—Castle Theatre—Bloomington, IL‡

September 26—Murat Theatre—Indianapolis, IN‡

September 27—Kalamazoo State Theatre—Kalamazoo, MI‡

September 29—Riviera Theatre—Chicago, IL‡

September 30—Pabst Theater—Milwaukee, WI‡

October 1—Royal Oak Music Theatre—Royal Oak, MI‡

October 3—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON‡

October 6—Austin City Limits Music Festival—Austin, TX

October 13— Austin City Limits Music Festival—Austin, TX

October 15—Tumble Root—Santa Fe, NM

October 17—Last Exit Live—Phoenix, AZ

October 18—The Moroccan Lounge—Los Angeles, CA

October 19—Voodoo Room at House of Blues —San Diego, CA

October 21—Café Du Nord—San Francisco, CA

October 24–The Old Church–Portland, OR

October 26—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR§

October 27—The Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA§

October 28—Lucky You Lounge—Spokane, WA

October 30—Parallel at Knitting Factory—Boise, ID

November 1—Larimer Lounge—Denver, CO

November 3—Slowdown—Omaha, NE

November 4—Wooly’s—Des Moines, IA

November 5—Icehouse—Minneapolis, MN

November 7—Mahall’s—Lakewood, OH

November 9—DC9 Nightclub—Washington, DC

November 10—118 North—Wayne, PA

November 11—Café 939 at Berklee—Boston, MA

November 13—Mercury Lounge—New York, NY



†with Shakey Graves

‡with St. Paul and The Broken Bones

§with The Teskey Brothers