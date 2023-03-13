Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AVE Have Unleashed Captivating New Single 'Let Down'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Florida four-piece AVE (A Valiant Effort) have dropped their latest video/single "Let Down." Evident by the group's latest releases, "Valhalla" (2022), "Soul Vacancy" (2023), and now "Let Down," AVE have created a blend of genres spanning across their discography.

Drawing influence from the early aughts pop-punk era, "Let Down" is a hook-driven anthem that explores the rollercoaster highs and lows of a toxic relationship, while also navigating co-dependency in a relationship. "Let Down" follows the release of the group's 2023 single "Soul Vacancy."

"The song 'Let Down' is about a toxic relationship that makes the other person feel worthless," the band shares. "The type of relationship that logic says you should get out of, but something keeps you there. It is inspired by a real-life relationship and details the emotional rollercoaster that happened. The song is available everywhere along with a music video. This song is for anyone going through a breakup, or anyone who just loves modern pop-punk vibes."

Fusing lead singer Mike Myerson's angst-ridden delivery with guest vocalist Christian Perez's sneer, "Let Down" achieves classic pop-punk's catchiness and attitude while injecting it with modern beats and instrumental structure.

While the video for "Let Down" may appear straightforward with the band performing in a red cloth-draped room, the red represents the warning signs of the toxic relationship represented in the track's lyrics. With lyrics such as, "If she kills me, I hope it's painless/The writing's on the wall, can't change it," "Let Down" delves into the noxious actions being carried out.

The video for "Let Down" was directed and edited by repeat collaborator Evan Draper, who previously worked with the band on their 2022 video release for "Valhalla." The track was written by Andrew Karpovck, Michael Myerson, Kevin Schoeppler, and guest vocalist Christian Perez. The track was produced by Andrew Karpovck.

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT AVE:

Deriving from Orlando, FL., AVE (A Valiant Effort) is a four-piece band infusing a combination of aggressive riffs with the likes of catchy and melodic choruses. AVE strives to be a perfect culmination of heavy and pop music balancing themselves between metal and alternative that any fan can easily connect with.

At times, AVE will add elements from EDM and hip-hop world that shine through; the band is truly free regarding the artistic expression in their music. Writing out of the audio compound studio in Winter park, alongside legendary producer Andrew Karpovck. Dedicating all of their efforts to making new music that captures the listeners' attention and imagination.

Photography by: Roxy Faith



