ATREYU Releases 'Forevermore' With 'A Torch In The Dark' EP Concluding The Final Chapter Of 'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' Album Due In December

Atreyu releases the final installment of their three-part EP series, A Torch In The Dark EP today leading into The Beautiful Dark of Life album out on December 8 via Spinefarm.

“Forevermore” is the EP's love song. The lyrics feature five band members channeling their individual emotions, coalescing into one unified voice. “I hear very specific lyrics now and can remember exactly who or what I was thinking of when that came out,” explains bassist, McKnight, while frontman Saller labels the track, “The most vulnerable, tender moment this band has ever had.”

A Torch In The Dark EP continues the journey set by The Hope of a Spark EP and The Moment You Find Your Flame EP leading into The Beautiful Dark of Life which is a culmination of all three representing pieces of a puzzle, collectively amounting to something far greater.

This EP is about self-discovery, finding your purpose and confidence, and your future again. A victory through the shadows and conquering the darkness – for now. “Many people remember these moments and experiences that shaped who they are in very formative years,” he says. “But for me, that period of my life is one big void. There are things about me as a person and things I do to this day that I don't like, but I don't understand why.”

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” guitarist, Dan Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we've ever been.”

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” concluded Jacobs. “Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they're losing their minds. They're having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

Atreyu will kick off their UK & European headlining tour dates on November 12 in Dublin at The Academy and conclude on December 3 in Stockholm at Klubben.

UK & EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

11/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

11/13 – Belfast, NIR @ Limelight 2

11/15 – Glasgow, SCT @ Garage

11/16 – Nottingham, ENG @ Rock City

11/18 – Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK'S Steel Mill

11/19 – Manchester, ENG @ Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

11/20 – Bristol, ENG @ SWX

11/22 – London, ENG @ Electric Ballroom

11/23 – Brighton, ENG @ Chalk

11/25 – Berlin, GER @ Hole 44

11/26 – Prague, CZEC @ Rock Café

11/27 – Vienna, AUST @ Szene

11/28 – Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk

11/29 – Zurich, SWTZ @ Dynamo

12/01 – Madrid, SPN @ Mon Live

12/02 – Barcelona, SPN @ Apolo 2

12/04 – Paris, FRAN @ Backstage BTM

12/05 – Munster, GER @ Skaters Palace

12/06 – Antwerp, BELG @ Zappa

12/07 – Utrecht, NETH @ Tivoli

12/09 – Cologne, GER @ Kantine

12/10 – Hamburg, GER @ Knust (SOLD OUT)

12/11 – Copenhagen, DEN @ Pumpehuset

12/12 – Oslo, NORW @ John Dee

12/13 – Stockholm, SWDN @ Klubben

ATREYU ushered in a new movement in heavy music. Their music seamlessly intertwines with formative experiences for a diverse legion of dedicated listeners, many of whom started their own bands. They've broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, are certified gold with 2 million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, Baptize has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

Where once the band was heralded as the early innovators of the nascent metalcore scene, their place in heavy music's diverse and boundary-breaking scene has never felt more relevant, with inspirations of pop-punk, hardcore, thrash, ‘80s rock, and more melding into a unique and varied sound that has never felt more relevant than in today's increasingly genreless world.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, ATREYU in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa are one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show is one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.