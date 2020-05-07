AT HOME WITH… Series Features Yuja Wang And Thomas Wilkins Next In The Lineup





At Home With..., the series launched by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco), offers its latest installment - a split week featuring celebrated pianist Yuja Wang and Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, broadcasting from their respective homes as they share their favorite music and reflections on the unifying spirit of music with KUSC host Brian Lauritzen.

At Home With... evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world and continues weekly with different notable artists as they bring the healing power of music to California and beyond.

At Home With Yuja Wang airs Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, and is followed by At Home With Thomas Wilkins, which airs Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15.

A different episode of At Home With... will be broadcast locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC four times a week, Tuesday through Friday; episodes will also be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX and available for streaming internationally.

Each At Home With... episode presents each artist's curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current environment. Interviewed by KUSC's Lauritzen, the artists welcome listeners into this experience in order to bring people together and provide comfort and inspiration through music in these uncertain times.

Yuja Wang made her LA Phil debut at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011 and has been a close collaborator with the orchestra ever since, including being the featured soloist for the orchestra's 2019 tour in Asia. She was also featured in the recent Deutsche Grammophon release of John Adams' Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, which was written for Wang, the LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel.

Thomas Wilkins was appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in 2008 and was named Principal Conductor in 2014. He's also conducted the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Additionally, Wilkins is currently Music Director of the Omaha Symphony; Artistic Advisor, Education and Community Engagement of the Boston Symphony; and the Henry A. Upper Chair of Orchestral Conducting, Jacobs School of Music, at Indiana University.

At Home With... can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6PM-7PM, on KUSC and KDFC. Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps or via smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen at KUSC.org. KDFC can be heard all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's free iOS and Android apps and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com. The series will be syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.





