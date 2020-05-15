AT HOME WITH… Series Continues With Ray Chen & Jean-yves Thibaudet

At Home With..., the series launched by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco), continues with another split week, featuring violinist Ray Chen and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet broadcasting from their homes as they share music that has resonated in their lives and has impacted them as artists with KUSC host Brian Lauritzen.

The At Home With... series, now entering its fifth week, evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world, and it continues weekly with different notable artists as they bring the healing power of music to California and beyond.

At Home With Ray Chen airs Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20. The violinist is a musician for the 21st century with a significant online following worldwide. He collaborated with the LA Phil to bring the Play with Ray international skills-based competition to the Hollywood Bowl last summer. More than 800 people from all over the world submitted entries, and three finalists were flown to Los Angeles to rehearse with the LA Phil and tour the city, with the winner performing on the Bowl stage with Chen and the LA Phil for a packed audience.

Airing Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, is At Home With Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Thibaudet's history with the LA Phil goes back to 1989, when he made his debut with the orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl. Since then he has appeared in an LA Phil program more than 100 times. The sought-after pianist has performed with the most renowned orchestras and conductors and has captivated audiences around the world.

Tuesday through Friday, a new episode of At Home With... will be broadcast locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC; episodes will also be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX and available for streaming internationally.

Each At Home With... episode presents each artist's curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience in our current environment. Interviewed by KUSC's Lauritzen, the artists welcome listeners into this experience in order to bring people together and provide comfort and inspiration through music in these uncertain times.

At Home With... can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6PM-7PM, on KUSC and KDFC. Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps or via smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen at KUSC.org. KDFC can be heard all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's free iOS and Android apps and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com. The series will be syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You