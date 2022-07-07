Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANNNA Releases New Single 'Confetti'

The single is the title track from ANNNA's upcoming EP.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Latvian/Dutch independent producer, songwriter and artist ANNNA has delivered the title track from her upcoming 'Confetti' EP, available to stream now via all platforms.

Combining her passion for music with powerful topics such as sustainability, burnouts and equality, ANNNA has developed her very own brand of 'sus-pop' (sustainable pop), delving into deeper storylines, all whilst maintaining the sense of fun that has earned her a devoted following across her socials.

Continuing this entertaining content, in May this year, ANNNA made a post on her socials, giving anyone the chance to take part in her music video by joining her on set and popping one of her self-made, biodegradable confetti cannons. Over a 100 people signed up to meet the songstress at a secret location in Amsterdam, popping the dried-flower-filled confetti into the cameraman's lens.

'Confetti' tells the story of that moment when you just want to have a drink and escape reality. Having not touched alcohol since she was 17, after 5 years, ANNNA finds herself drinking again and noticing how much more fun it can make you feel, giving you that false sense that everything is ok.

Hailing from Amsterdam, ANNNA blends her own northern heritage with warm disco beats and sticky bass lines, creating fun-filled energetic soundtracks, where pop meets electronic. Her distinctive vocals and topliner skills has earned her a song premiere on BBC Radio 1, as well as releases on leading dance music labels DEFECTED and Spinnin' Records.

Finding inspiration from dabbling in the electronic scene, ANNNA's use of both electronic and acoustic instruments have contributed to her unique sound, and has seen her perform across the world. Most recently, ANNNA was called upon to warm up for British pop star MIMI WEBB, at her sold-out concert in Amsterdam. With the first release from her forthcoming album, as well as another music project in the works, ANNNA is most definitely one to watch.

Watch the new music video here:

