ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single Ahead of EP Release on Friday

The new single will be out this Friday, April 28th.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman shares the video for "The Well," the third and final release ahead of her forthcoming EP, Bug, out this Friday, April 28th on Father/Daughter Records. "The Well" follows the release of recent singles "Ash" and "Bug," both of which saw early praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Paste, and Billboard who called "Bug" "one of the most tender pop moments of the year."

Stream-of-consciousness lyrics usher you into "The Well," a tender, clear-eyed confessional about alienation and coming to terms with reality. On "The Well," Blackman plays with the rise and fall of her vocals while gently tumbling drums shadow in the background. The quirky and imaginative video sees Blackman face her demons in order to realize her happiness comes from within.

Shares Blackman, "This video started with the idea that I should wear an ill-fitting suit, and the rest eventually followed. 'The Well' is a song that describes dissociation. By including a supernatural character in the video, we wanted to relay what it can feel like to be removed from reality. By the end of the video, I've sort of reunited with myself by making amends with the demon through the power of music - corny as that sounds. The video is silly and requires some imagination, and we had a lot of fun making it."

Annie Blackman Shows

Wednesday, May 10th - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room (w/Telecom)

Annie Blackman has been writing her way into and out of heartache since adolescence. She crafts stirringly vulnerable music to bridge the gap between the head and the heart, and untangles what it means to want. Blackman does just that on her beautiful, new EP Bug. A compulsive archivist, Blackman draws inspiration from her own diaries and the hallowed grounds of the notes app on her iPhone.

With measured vocals and hypnotic production courtesy of Evan Rasch (Skullcrusher, Runner), Bug was recorded with engineer and mixer Allen Tate of San Fermin at Better Company Studios in Brooklyn and marks the artist's studio debut.

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen



