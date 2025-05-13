AJR Add Two Shows to 2025 'Somewhere In The Sky Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum chart-topping band AJR has announced two newly confirmed shows on their 2025 "Somewhere in the Sky Tour" at Nugget Event Center in Sparks, NV on Friday, July 18 and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON on Tuesday, August 12. These two dates join the band’s highly anticipated summer routing, bringing their explosive outdoor show to fans across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, "Somewhere in the Sky Tour" will feature fan favorites like “Bang!,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” and “Weak,” along with music from AJR’s latest album The Maybe Man. Following their first-ever arena headlining tour in 2024, the band returns to amphitheaters for an all-new experience filled with cinematic visuals, interactive moments, a high-energy setlist, and several of their favorite artists.

Tickets for both dates will be available starting with an American Express® presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 12PM local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 16 at 10AM local time at ajrbrothers.com/tour.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to the Toronto show before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 12PM local time through Thursday, May 15 at 10AM local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet & greets and individual photo ops with Jack & Ryan from AJR, masterclass production workshop and Q&A with Ryan Met, and dodgeball with the band. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri-Jul-18-25 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center in Sparks^@ – NEW SHOW

Sat-Jul-20-25 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *=~+

Tue-Jul-22-25 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre =~+

Thu-Jul-24-25 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre ^=~+

Sat-Jul-26-25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *!~+

Sun-Jul-27-25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre !=~+

Tue-Jul-29-25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre $=~+

Thu-Jul-31-25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center $=~+

Sat-Aug-02-25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion $=~>

Mon-Aug-04-25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $=~>

Wed-Aug-06-25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion $=~+

Fri-Aug-08-25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater <$~+

Sat-Aug-09-25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center =~+

Sun-Aug-10-25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion <=~%

Tue-Aug-12-25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage= – NEW SHOW

Sat-Oct-04-25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl $~+

^Non-Live Nation Date

*with Quinn XCII

=with Cavetown

~with Valley

+with Madelyn Mei

!with Lawrence

$with Goth Babe

>with Ryley Tate

%with Ben Steer

@with Beach Weather

About AJR

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR unassumingly emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Since 2012, the multi platinum indie pop trio—Adam [bass, vocals], Jack [vocals, guitar], and Ryan [ukulele, piano, vocals]—have generated billions of streams and earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album. 2019’s Neotheater marked their biggest first-week debut, bowing at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Cemented as part of the modern zeitgeist, Spotify touted “Sober Up” [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s," while Apple Music included “Weak” on its “Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” Not to mention, they remain one of the “500 Most-Listened to Artists” on Spotify.

On the heels of Neotheater, they dropped the 2020 platinum blockbuster “BANG!”, which cracked the Top 10 at three radio formats, peaking at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio and No. 1 on Adult Pop and marked their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Their latest album, The Maybe Man [AJR Productions/Republic Records], was released in 2023. The title character is “a big sad superhero who is always questioning who he is” – like a giant out of your favorite fairy tale), emotion hangs over his head, so it doesn’t have to hang over yours. Last summer, AJR embarked on The Maybe Man Tour, their first-ever arena headline tour, treating over 500,000 fans to a state-of-the-art production that included multiple larger-than-life 3D optical illusions. The band performed to over 40 sold-out shows across the country, including two nights at their hometown arena, Madison Square Garden.

