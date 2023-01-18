ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album 'Lotus Glow'

Adi Oasis has announced her debut album, Lotus Glow, due out March 3 on Unity Group.

Her first album as Adi Oasis, and her first recording ever to be released on vinyl (pre-order here), the Lotus Glow double disc collection features an eclectic range of guests, including Rihanna and Ariana Grande songwriter KIRBY, recent Beyonce collaborator Leven Kali, who co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on Renaissance, R&B poet & musical powerhouse Jamila Woods, and UK neo-soul artist Aaron Taylor.

On Lotus Glow, the French Caribbean, Brooklyn based soul-funk-r&b artist combines her masterful production, soaring vocal chops and spectacular bass prowess to create her most political, personal and striking body of work to date.

The announcement comes with the release of her new single, "Multiply", which debuted with Rolling Stone today. "'Multiply' is about that very real thing that happens to many women when their hormones start saying 'I want a baby'" explains Adi. "It can be purely hormonal, or desperately romantic. Sometimes it's both. Of course, men say 'I want to have your baby' to women all the time. But I wanted to flip the script, saying it from a position of power, but also from a place of vulnerability."

As an artist-producer, Adi's output has exploded into powerful and evocative observations of the many cultures that have surrounded her. Documenting her own experience with engaging, unapologetic lyricism, Lotus Glow features songs that pay homage to her French grandmother ("Sidonie") and her father's native island of Martinique ("The Water").

The album is also more political than her earlier work - like the R&B-drenched "Red to Violet (ft. Jamila Woods)", inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. For Adi, the political themes are unavoidable. "Thematically my new album is fearless, yet vulnerable, and also more political, because I'm a black female immigrant, and these are my truths."

Adi's name change in early 2022 represents her evolution as an artist, and the new Adi Oasis moniker is a fitting metaphor for the solace she finds in her music - her oasis. The album title, Lotus Glow, is an extension of that journey, as well as a manifestation of her future dreams.

"Out of the mud grows the lotus," Adi explains, referring to the many struggles she has overcome in her life, from growing up in the Parisian projects to being a black woman in America. "Lotus Glow represents the flower I've blossomed into, the artist I've worked on becoming all my life. The glow is where I am going next. It's my destiny."

Since going solo in 2018, Adi has earned widespread critical acclaim and a thriving fanbase, partly due to her incredible live shows. She's had stunning performances on CBS Saturday Morning and COLORS, and has toured globally, sharing stages with such artists as Anderson .Paak, Chet Faker, Keyshia​ Cole​, JUNGLE, Gregory Porter, Lee Fields and Big Freedia.

She has collaborated with the likes of Masego, KAMAUU, the Shapeshifters, Chet Faker + others, and has been featured in campaigns for numerous fashion and lifestyle brands, including Marc Fisher, AT&T, Saucony, GAP x VOGUE, Free People and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Adi Oasis Tour Dates

3/15: Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

3/16: Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

3/24: San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

3/29: Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

3/31: Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

4/1: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

4/2: Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

4/12: Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/13: Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

4/14: Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room

4/15: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

4/20: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

4/21: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

4/22: Washington, DC @ DC9