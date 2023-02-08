A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'

New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return today with their new single "Moving On." Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band's first original music release in four years, and underscores why they've proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.

A R I Z O N A have amassed over one billion worldwide career streams, sold-out a series of headline tours, and played well-received sets at the major U.S. festivals: Coachella, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Hangout, Firefly, and Governors Ball.

They've also performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, provided direct support for Panic! at the Disco (at famed venues like Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and O2 Arena) and collected acclaim in the press along the way. The new track represents the three-piece stepping into an exciting new era, with much more music on the horizon.

To tie in with their namesake and love of the state, A R I Z O N A filmed a truly epic music video in Round Rock, AZ, which was released in tandem with the new single today.

Jim Denevan, one of the world's leading land artists whose work has been featured at the Vancouver Sculpture Biennale, MoMA/PS1 and Desert X AlUla, created the video's stunning land art in a dry Arizona riverbed with the help of Navajo Nation and his son Brighton Denevan.

﻿With SXSW-winning director Owen Brown (ZHU, Bob Moses, Apple Music) at the helm, the visual is available to watch below.

In celebration of their new release, A R I Z O N A are also pleased to share that they have signed with Fueled By Ramen and will be releasing a forthcoming new project on the label.

"I just turned 31, and 13-year-old me couldn't be prouder knowing that we're releasing our new single 'Moving On' with Fueled By Ramen! It's a dream come true to be signed with a label that has been so impactful in my life," said Nathan Esquite [guitar].

David Labuguen [keys] added, "'Moving On' is our first single since 2019 and embodies what the past four years have been like - dancing and crying through all the ups and downs of life, love, work, and uncertainty. The video symbolizes what A R I Z O N A means for us, and what we hope it can be for other people: A place where misfits and outcasts can belong. A safe space for all of our humanity. A beacon of hope for everyone who wants to give up and feels like they can't keep going - we'll be alright if we keep moving on."

On Saturday, February 11, A R I Z O N A will be playing an official Super Bowl Experience show, just ahead of the big game. The free concert will be taking place at Hance Park in Phoenix, AZ; more information can be found HERE. Additionally, the band will be heading out on a massive tour across the U.S. this summer, providing direct support for Quinn XCII.

Kicking off on Thursday, May 4 in Boston MA, the trek hits major cities including New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Sterling Heights, MI on Saturday, June 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10am local venue time on the band's official website. A full itinerary of dates can be found below as well.

2023 is set to be a landmark year for A R I Z O N A. Stay tuned for much more coming soon and keep up with the band on their socials (linked below) in the meantime.

A R I Z O N A ON TOUR:

February 11, 2023 - Phoenix AZ @ Hance Park (Super Bowl Experience Show) *

May 4, 2023 - Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

May 6, 2023 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

May 9, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Echostage ^

May 11, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann ^

May 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy ^

May 14, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amp ^

May 16, 2023 - Miami, FL @ The Oasis

May 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

May 20, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

May 24, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

May 25, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 30, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

June 1, 2023 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 3, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir (Outdoors)

June 6, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

June 10, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (lower bowl)

June 11, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors

June 13, 2023 - Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

June 14, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Start Park

June 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

June 17, 2023 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

*Headline

^ w/ Quinn XCII

PHOTO CREDIT: Abi Polinsky