A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'SAMO'

A Certain Ratio have shared new track "SAMO", the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, 1982, that is due for release on March 31st, 2023 via Mute.

Across the slick and punchy funk grooves of "SAMO", named after the graffiti tag of groundbreaking neo-expressionist NYC artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jez Kerr references a string of figures from New York's '80s art scene, an environment which has held massive sway over the band since their time recording there in the '80s.

He explains, "The song is all about Basquiat and the birth of Hip Hop. We were lucky enough to be in NY around that time, and some of the lyrics in the song are the unique phrases SAMO sprayed around the city."

"SAMO", alongside recent singles "Afro Dizzy" and "Waiting on a Train", all feature one of Manchester's fastest-rising neo-soul musicians Ellen Beth Abdi. Though a newcomer to A Certain Ratio, she's already as central to the process as the members who've been there since the '70s , which highlights the band's progressive instincts and willingness to keep A Certain Ratio deft.

Even by the band's high standards and gleeful disregard for boundaries of style and genre, their latest studio album 1982 proves absorbingly multidimensional. Recorded by the core ACR line up of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson alongside Tony Quigley, Matthew Steele and Ellen Beth Abdi (and a cameo from Mancunian rapper Chunky), it shoots off in every direction, whether it be searing Afrobeat, mind-melting jazz breakdowns or moody electronic experiments.

And the album title? Although 1982 might conjure memories of the year that saw ACR put out both the acclaimed Sextet and the cult favorite I'd Like To See You Again, it's more of a playful red herring than an invitation to nostalgia.

Looking backwards and forwards all at once, drawing on influences from across every spectrum, 1982 is an unpredictable record that will reward a dedicated listener dozens of times over.

To celebrate the release of the album, A Certain Ratio will be embarking on a UK tour throughout April. Full Dates are listed below.

A CERTAIN RATIO 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

4/20/2023 - Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

4/21/2023 - Huddersfield, The Parish

4/22/2023 - Manchester, New Century Hall

4/23/2023 - Leeds, Brudenell

4/25/2023 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

4/26/2023 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

4/27/2023 - Bristol, The Exchange

4/29/2023 - London, The Garage

Before that, the band will be hosting a number of special Q&A / signing events in partnership with independent record shops in Manchester, Nottingham and London.

3/31/2023 - Manchester, Piccadilly Records - Q&A / signing

4/1/2023 - London, Rough Trade East - Q&A / signing

4/2/2023 - Nottingham, Rough Trade - Q&A / signing