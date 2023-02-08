Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'SAMO'

A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'SAMO'

The album is due for release on March 31st, 2023 via Mute.

Feb. 08, 2023  

A Certain Ratio have shared new track "SAMO", the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, 1982, that is due for release on March 31st, 2023 via Mute.

Across the slick and punchy funk grooves of "SAMO", named after the graffiti tag of groundbreaking neo-expressionist NYC artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jez Kerr references a string of figures from New York's '80s art scene, an environment which has held massive sway over the band since their time recording there in the '80s.

He explains, "The song is all about Basquiat and the birth of Hip Hop. We were lucky enough to be in NY around that time, and some of the lyrics in the song are the unique phrases SAMO sprayed around the city."

"SAMO", alongside recent singles "Afro Dizzy" and "Waiting on a Train", all feature one of Manchester's fastest-rising neo-soul musicians Ellen Beth Abdi. Though a newcomer to A Certain Ratio, she's already as central to the process as the members who've been there since the '70s , which highlights the band's progressive instincts and willingness to keep A Certain Ratio deft.

Even by the band's high standards and gleeful disregard for boundaries of style and genre, their latest studio album 1982 proves absorbingly multidimensional. Recorded by the core ACR line up of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson alongside Tony Quigley, Matthew Steele and Ellen Beth Abdi (and a cameo from Mancunian rapper Chunky), it shoots off in every direction, whether it be searing Afrobeat, mind-melting jazz breakdowns or moody electronic experiments.

And the album title? Although 1982 might conjure memories of the year that saw ACR put out both the acclaimed Sextet and the cult favorite I'd Like To See You Again, it's more of a playful red herring than an invitation to nostalgia.

Looking backwards and forwards all at once, drawing on influences from across every spectrum, 1982 is an unpredictable record that will reward a dedicated listener dozens of times over.

To celebrate the release of the album, A Certain Ratio will be embarking on a UK tour throughout April. Full Dates are listed below.

A CERTAIN RATIO 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

4/20/2023 - Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
4/21/2023 - Huddersfield, The Parish
4/22/2023 - Manchester, New Century Hall
4/23/2023 - Leeds, Brudenell
4/25/2023 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
4/26/2023 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
4/27/2023 - Bristol, The Exchange
4/29/2023 - London, The Garage

Before that, the band will be hosting a number of special Q&A / signing events in partnership with independent record shops in Manchester, Nottingham and London.

3/31/2023 - Manchester, Piccadilly Records - Q&A / signing
4/1/2023 - London, Rough Trade East - Q&A / signing
4/2/2023 - Nottingham, Rough Trade - Q&A / signing



INDIGO DE SOUZA Announces New Album & Shares New Single Photo
INDIGO DE SOUZA Announces New Album & Shares New Single
The announcement comes with a video for its lead single “Younger & Dumber,” directed and conceptualized by Indigo and featuring clothing designed and constructed by Indigo and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer, who also created the album’s artwork, and a mask designed by Henry Shearon.
HOOGENBOOM Drops New Single Shame On Us Photo
HOOGENBOOM Drops New Single 'Shame On Us'
HOOGENBOOM, aka singer and songwriter Brandon Hoogenboom, will share his debut album Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) via Rose Garden (Runnner, Monster Rally). Don’t let the name fool you: Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) is a resplendent collection of bold, beatific melodies cut with Brandon’s songwriting.
Abraham Alexander to Release Debut Album SEA/SONS in April Photo
Abraham Alexander to Release Debut Album 'SEA/SONS' in April
Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander’s highly anticipated debut album, SEA/SONS, is due for release on Dualtone Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record—which features appearances by Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr.—Alexander is sharing the new single “Tears Run Dry” alongside a video.
HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track Photo
HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track
Both tracks demonstrate the evolution of Harrison's sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch’s LOUD) and commercials. The single artwork was designed by illustrator Elijah Watson aka spacehose and the visualizers for each single were animated by Jeremy White.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share