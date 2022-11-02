65th GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum

Just two days before the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, the Recording Academy® will reveal the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® nominees across all 91 Categories live from the GRAMMY Museum® and Latin GRAMMY Week® on Tues, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The event will stream live here and the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels, and the full list of nominees will be published on GRAMMY.com and announced via a press release immediately following the presentation. Presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night®.

"We are so excited to celebrate all of this year's GRAMMY® nominees who contributed to such a prolific year in music," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "With the addition of five new categories and a new, diverse class of voting members, we look forward to honoring all of this incredible music and the people who made it."

Through the Academy's annual process of accepting proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body, several landmark changes went into effect in June for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Among the updates is the creation of five new Categories, including Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. Additionally, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change, which celebrates a song that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Follow "Recording Academy / GRAMMYs" on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 15.