300 Entertainment Named one of INC Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021

300 Entertainment has been named one of Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. 300 Entertainment also took home the Shorty Award for Best In Entertainment for Megan Thee Stallion's #SavageChallenge - more info and the full list of winners HERE. The Shorty Awards recognizes the best in social media and entertainment. 300 was nominated alongside Disney, Comedy Central, Starz, and Looney Tunes.

Hitting newsstands May18 in the May/June 2021 issue and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the INC Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

300 Entertainment's inclusion in this year's INC Best Workplaces and Shorty Awards win comes in spite of the uncertainty and turmoil of the past year. CEO Kevin Liles took these unprecedented times as an opportunity to implement meaningful change within the company and has seen great success along the way. Kevin Liles believes in 'family business' and he and the team have launched several initiatives this year, including a program to reimburse employees for the cost of mental health services and the 300 wellness program which reimburses employees for a gym membership. The company also kickstarted the Employee Crisis Fund to financially support family and friends of the team who have been affected by COVID to reduce financial and emotional burden. Additionally, company-wide initiative "300 Takes a Break" was established as a fund for employees to take a vacation. With this plan, each employee is reimbursed for travel expenses to encourage a break during a time when there is no real separation between home and work. This year, the company kicked off an unparalleled Tuition Reimbursement Program to reimburse employees for their college tuition loans. 300 also supports employees through its 401k and healthcare plan.

300 Entertainment aims to give the people in the building all the tools they need to grow and its philosophy to invest in their employees have made it a company that not only fosters success but invests in the individuals who push it forward.