2025 Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Schedule Revealed

Devon Allman and Duane Betts have announced the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour. The 20-date cross-country tour kicks off in Saint Louis, MO on November 29. The tour will make stops throughout the country, including NYC, LA, and San Francisco, as well as new markets like San Antonio and Tucson.
Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the tour is based on the ensemble cast approach of The Last Waltz and features a revolving cast of artists from the realms of blues, Americana, country, and rock, all coming together for a night of soulful performances.
Over the years, the Revival has welcomed an all-star lineup of guests, including Slash, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, Jason Isbell, Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Robin Zander, Tal Wilkenfeld, Charlie Starr, and many more. Tickets and all up-to-date information are available here.
