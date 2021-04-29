2021 Billboard Music Awards Finalists Revealed

dick clark productions and NBC today announced the finalists for the "2021 Billboard Music Awards", which honor the year's most successful artists in 51 categories across all genres of music. The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keeps fans talking all year, and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music. The BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

"The List Live" Finalist Announcement:

Finalists were revealed during the exclusive live stream "The List Live," hosted by Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and comedian LaLa Milan, and aired on BBMAs, Billboard, E!, and NBC social media pages earlier this morning.

Some of the biggest names in music, pop culture, and fashion stopped by to announce this year's finalists.

Presenters included: Anitta, FINNEAS, Luis Fonsi, Rob Gronkowski, Paris Hilton, Leslie Jordan, Tate McRae, and Jay Pharoah. Watch the replay HERE.

2021 BBMA Finalist Highlights:

The Weeknd leads the pack as a finalist in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Song Sales Artist. His 2020 album After Hours received multiple nods, including Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album, with the hit single "Blinding Lights" recognized in five categories.

DaBaby is the second-top finalist (11), including recognition for the Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album categories. He is also a multi-finalist in the Top Streaming Song category for "Rockstar" and "Whats Poppin," and could take home his first BBMA trophy.

Late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD received multiple honors, marking the first time in a decade that two of the top ten finalists received posthumous recognition. Pop Smoke is a finalist in 10 categories, including Top Billboard 200 Album for his posthumously released debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon; while Juice WRLD is a finalist in seven categories, including Top Rap Album for Legends Never Die.

"I Hope" singer Gabby Barrett is a first-time finalist and achieved nods in nine categories, including Top New Artist, becoming the female artist with the most nods this year.

Megan Thee Stallion is the female artist with the second-most nods this year with seven, including Top Female Artist and Top Rap Female Artist. She could receive her first ever BBMA at this year's show.

This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

For more information visit: visit billboardmusicawards.com.

FINALISTS BY CATEGORY

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave



Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

*Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd



Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd



Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen



Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd



Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA



Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie



Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen



Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen



Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots



Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía



Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa



Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams



Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"

Lil Baby "My Turn"

Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"

Taylor Swift "folklore"

The Weeknd "After Hours"

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko "Chilombo"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Slime & B"

Doja Cat "Hot Pink"

Kehlani "It Was Good Until It Wasn't"

The Weeknd "After Hours"

Top Rap Album

DaBaby "BLAME IT ON BABY"

Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"

Lil Baby "My Turn"

Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake"

Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett "Goldmine"

Sam Hunt "SOUTHSIDE"

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Carrie Underwood "My Gift"

*Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Top Rock Album

AC/DC "Power Up"

Miley Cyrus "Plastic Hearts"

Glass Animals "Dreamland"

Machine Gun Kelly "Tickets to My Downfall"

Bruce Springsteen "Letter to You"

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny "El Último Tour Del Mundo"

Bad Bunny "Las que no iban a salir"

Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG"

J Balvin "Colores"

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake "Carte Blanche"

Gryffin "Gravity"

Kygo "Golden Hour"

Lady Gaga "Chromatica"

Kylie Minogue "Disco"

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music "Peace"

Elevation Worship "Grave Into Gardens"

Carrie Underwood "My Gift"

We The Kingdom "Holy Water"

Zach Williams "Rescue Story"

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne "I AM"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard "Royalty: Live at the Ryman"

Maverick City Music "Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1"

Maverick City Music "Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2"

Kierra Sheard "Kierra"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

BTS "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles "Adore You"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. "B.S."

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo "Intentions"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat "Say So"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"

Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean "Got What I Got"

Gabby Barrett "I Hope"

Lee Brice "One of Them Girls"

*Morgan Wallen "Chasin' You"

*Morgan Wallen "More Than My Hometown"

Top Rock Song

AJR "Bang!"

All Time Low ft. blackbear "Monsters"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear "my ex's best friend"

twenty one pilots "Level of Concern"

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái"

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers "Caramelo"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga "Stupid Love"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande "Rain on Me"

SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee "ily (i love you baby)"

Topic & A7S "Breaking Me"

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly "TOGETHER"

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship "The Blessing (Live)"

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson "Famous For (I Believe)"

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton "There Was Jesus"

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne "Speak To Me"

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music "Movin' On"

Marvin Sapp "Thank You For It All"

Tye Tribbett "We Gon' Be Alright"

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"