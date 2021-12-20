2 Chainz, Prevail, Blackbear & More Join So What?! Music Festival

For the first time since 2017, Third String Entertainment is thrilled to announce the return of So What?! Music Festival to Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park) in Arlington, TX on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 (May 27-29). Tickets are available to purchase now here.

The festival will merge metal, rock, rap, hip-hop, alternative and pop-punk genres for a weekend of performances by I Prevail, Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside, Blackbear, Simple Plan, Sum 41, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Knocked Loose, The Maine, Princess Nokia, 3OH!3, and many more. A second wave lineup announcement is to come in 2022.

"This year's So What?! line up is us basically saying, fu*k a genre!" shares festival founder Mike Ziemer. "Everything is blending together more and more. There are so many hip-hop artists collaborating with rock artists. Travis Barker is working with every type of artist. This year's Spotify Wrapped further proves that genres are becoming less and less important to the listener. This festival brings together all the hype and energy of what's current and what's exciting to the fan that misses Warped Tour but also attends Rolling Loud."

For more information including a full lineup, ticket prices, payment plan options and more visit here and follow So What?! on Twitter and Instagram at @sowhatmusicfest and Facebook at @sowhatmusicfestival.

First launched by Third String Entertainment in 2008, So What?! is best known for being a tastemaker event introducing the festival world to artists like A Day To Remember, G-Eazy, Bring Me The Horizon, and many more before mainstream festivals. 2022 will be the 14th, and biggest, edition of So What?! Music Festival featuring rock headliners I Prevail, Parkway Drive, and The Ghost Inside, alternative / pop punk headliners Blackbear, Simple Plan, and Sum 41, and hip hop headliners 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, and Trippie Redd. The festival features 150 artists across 3 main stages each day along with 3 additional stages of mixed genres.