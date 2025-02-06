World Whiskey Society Launches Green Code Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Whiskey Society (WWS), known for scouring the globe to create the world's most interesting whiskeys, is proud to announce its latest release: Green Code Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey packaged in an eco-friendly, fully recyclable bottle boasting an 84% lower carbon footprint than traditional glass and five times lighter.

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

"This release reflects our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability. We're constantly seeking new ways to experiment, from our liquid to our bottles, and we are excited to introduce one-of-a-kind packaging that will have a positive impact on the whiskey community and beyond," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This release reflects our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, proving that great whiskey can be both rich in flavor and gentle on the planet."

At 48% ABV / 96 Proof, the Green Code Kentucky Straight Bourbon boasts a nose of butterscotch, toasted oak, sweet honey, and subtle cereal grain. Lush and full-bodied, with layers of honey, butterscotch, oak, molasses, candied apples, and dark fruit on the palate. Finishing sweet, rich, and syrupy molasses persists with a touch of fruit and toasted oak lingering throughout. This combination makes for a balanced and nuanced experience, ending in a long and satisfying finish.

The eco-friendly release is now available on WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide for $49.99. For more information about WWS and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including this latest release, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/.

Source and Photo Credit: World Whiskey Society

