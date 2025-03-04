WOMEN LED RESTAURANTS in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Women’s History Month is underway and International Women’s Day approaching on March 8th. This is the ideal time to celebrate the women shaping the culinary world. Despite the fact that women are underrepresented in the industry, there are a number of women in leadership roles in NYC. These restaurateurs, chefs, and beverage directors are making an impact by leading with creativity, innovation, and excellence

Owners:

Sushi Ouji (196 Prince Street, New York, NY, 10012)

Emily Li, one of few female sushi-ya owners in New York City, opened Sushi Ouji in early 2024 with Chef Ben Chen, who was mentored by Toshio Suzuki at Michelin starred Satsuki. Emily and Chef Ben met while working at Fusha and decided to launch their own omakase aimed to bring high-quality sushi at an accessible price point to NYC residents and tourists. Situated below street level on Prince Street in SoHo, Sushi Ouji is a secluded 12-seat omakase counter akin to those found in municipal buildings in Tokyo. Li and her team source seasonal fish, mainly from Japan’s Toyosu Market for the $129, 14-course omakase. Standout dishes include Cold Smoked Mackerel Tuna Sashimi (a NYT best dish of 2024), fresh Japanese Bluefin Tuna, Bafun Narabi Uni sourced from Hokkaido, and signature Futomaki. Sake pairings are also available upon request.

Hoexters (174 E 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028)

Alexandra Shapiro stands as a testament to the power of legacy, passion, and perseverance in the hospitality industry. A born-and-raised New Yorker with deep roots in the Upper East Side, she grew up immersed in the restaurant world, following in the footsteps of her parents, who ran some of the city’s most beloved dining establishments. Today, she carries on that tradition with her own ventures, including the revival of Hoexters, a cherished institution first opened by her parents in 1977. With a hands-on approach to hospitality—one she describes as being "not front or back of the house, but just the house"—Alexandra blends nostalgia with modern sensibilities, creating spaces where guests feel at home, whether celebrating milestones or simply enjoying a great meal. Her latest projects, including BABA in Williamsburg, further cement her reputation as a dynamic force in New York’s dining scene, proving that women-led restaurants continue to shape and redefine the city’s culinary landscape.

Melba’s Restaurant (300 W 114th St, New York, NY 10026)

Celebrate Women's History Month by supporting Melba Wilson, a standout female restaurateur who has made her mark in New York City with her iconic Harlem-based restaurant, Melba’s (celebrating its 20th anniversary this year), and her recent expansion to Melba’s Grand Central. Known for her signature Southern comfort food and exceptional hospitality, Melba’s has become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. With a passion for nurturing her community, Melba opened her first restaurant in 2005 and has since built a thriving portfolio, including locations at Central Park’s Wollman Rink and The Prudential Center. Her warmth and dedication to creating a welcoming dining experience have earned her a loyal following. Whether you're in Harlem or Midtown, dining at Melba’s feels like coming home–indulge in Melba’s legendary dishes like Chicken & Eggnog Waffles and Low Country Collard Greens, and join in honoring her contributions to New York’s vibrant culinary scene.

Chefs:

Aquavit (65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022)

Executive Chef Emma Bengtsson, is the the first Swedish woman to hold two Michelin Stars and only the second in the United States after Dominique Crenn. Known as an innovative and reputable mentor chef (awarded the Michelin Mentor of the Year award in 2023), she serves elegant Nordic dishes that push the boundaries of simple flavors. At Aquavit, Chef Emma serves the kind of food she likes to eat - light, bright Scandinavian dishes with a focus on fresh ingredients, seafood, and traditional methods such as pickling and preserving. Dishes include Norwegian Langoustine with Meyer Lemon sabayon and a shrimp and pepper tuille; Caviar & Apple (creme fraiche bavarois, apple gelee, shellfish stock, fennel and a Swedish waffle); Campo Grand Iberico Pork and Chestnut (candied and pureed chestnut, pork and cabbage terrine, grilled spigarello garnish, and pork mustard jus); and Sweet Potato & White Chocolate, a dessert of hazelnut tosca cake topped with a white chocolate ganache and mandarin mousse with candied hazelnuts and sweet potato ice cream.

Sweet Graffiti (51 West 32nd St, New York, NY 10001)

Chef Romina Peixoto brings bold global flavors and seasonal ingredients to life in visually stunning, art-inspired desserts at Sweet Graffiti. Known for inventive takes on classic sweets, her creations include Parisian flan with passion fruit and matcha, and chocolate bars like The Dubai, filled with pistachio, tahini, and kataifi. Situated next to B&L Diner in the Martinique New York, Sweet Graffiti is a must-visit for those seeking creativity and indulgence. Originally from Buenos Aires, Romina’s culinary journey spans prestigious establishments like Broussard’s, Alan Wong’s, Eleven Madison Park, and Le Cirque, where she became the first female and non-French Executive Pastry Chef. With a passion for chocolate honed at The Chocolate Room, she now leads as Corporate Pastry Chef, overseeing Sweet Graffiti, B&L Diner, and B&L Bakery. Her innovative work continues to inspire New York’s culinary scene. This Women’s History Month, supporting Sweet Graffiti honors Chef Romina Peixoto’s legacy as a trailblazer in the culinary world.

Beverage Director:

l’abeille (412 Greenwich Street, New York, NY, 10013)

Group Beverage Director at Kuma Hospitality Group (l’abeille, l’abeille à côté, Sushi Ichimura) Pamela Walton, brings decades of experience to the Michelin-starred l’abeille and next door spin-off l’abeille à côté, where she curates an award-winning wine list that seamlessly balances classic vintages with hidden gems from lesser-known regions. Her background—spanning roles at industry powerhouses—has shaped her philosophy of making fine wine both approachable and exciting. This March, Pamela leads l’abeille’s launch of the 2022 Château d’Yquem vintage, marking the restaurant’s esteemed status as a “Lighthouse” member. To celebrate, l’abeille will host a once-in-a-lifetime dinner featuring three-Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Galliot alongside Executive Chef Mitsunobu Nagae. Beyond wine, Pamela’s creativity shines in l’abeille’s cocktail program, where she crafts refined, ingredient-driven drinks like Lost in Japan, a delicate blend of Haku vodka, sencha tea, and yuzu liqueur, and A Night in Kyoto, an indulgent mix of rye-infused hojicha, Cherry Heering, and mole chocolate bitters.

Photo Credit: by Eric Vitale (Executive Chef Emma Bengtsson of Aquavit)

