Visit LIMONCELLO LOUNGE at Lulla in Chelsea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC's hottest summer spot is the newly debuted Limoncello Lounge at Lulla located at 113 W. 24th St. between 6th and 7th Avenues. The second floor lounge just got a punchy, makeover with a vibe and a menu that feels so fresh and welcoming. It is the chillest venue in Chelsea featuring a zesty seasonal menu inspired by the most versatile citrus. We think it’s ideal for before or after the theatre or whenever you are in the neighborhood.

Now through September, the Limoncello Lounge is presenting its celebration of citrus, flavor and summery indulgences. Their lemon-themed menu includes a Lulla White Pie made with a savory blend of ricotta, garlic, charred spring onion, and lemon. This table share and other delectable menu items are served alongside a refreshing lineup of Limoncello cocktails.

Enticing drinks include the Limoncello Spritz with house-made Limoncello, Muyu Chinotto liqueur, chamomile, lemon, and elderflower tonic. The Limoncello Negroni features Monkey 47 Gin, Limoncello, Nepeta Amaro, Cocchi Americano, and lemon cordial. For a more classic take, try one of Lulla's house made ice-cold Limoncello offerings, from traditional lemon and orange, to seasonal twists like 'Meloncello' made with honeydew and lemon and Finocchietto offering the perfect mix of fennel and herbs. And if you can’t decide? Go for a Limoncello Flight, a 1 oz. pour of all three, perfect for a relaxing sip in the summer heat.

For more information on Lulla, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Lee Ruiz

Comments

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...