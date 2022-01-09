VOLLEY-A Clean Ready to Drink Tequila Seltzer

This new year, you don't need to sacrifice your favorite cocktail to achieve your wellness and clean-eating resolutions. Volley believes you should be able to enjoy a flavorful and refreshing tequila seltzer with the confidence that you're putting the best ingredients in your body.

As the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley is changing the game in the name of transparency. Co-founders Chris Wirth and Camila Soriano looked around at the beverages on the market and wondered what was in these low-calorie, low-sugar drinks. They realized that alcohol companies aren't required to share ingredients or nutritional facts. That means "natural flavors" and "fermented cane" sugar" can make the cut without giving you the full story.

Here are the impressive facts about Volley:

-Volley is made with only three ingredients, 100% agave blanco tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water, and organic juice.

-Volley includes zero commonly-used fake sugars, preservatives, "natural" flavorings, essences and corn syrup that hide in the nutrition facts of most other seltzers on the market.

Available in four guilt-free ​flavors: Zesty Lime​,​ Spicy Ginger​, ​Sharp Grapefruit​ and ​Tropical Mango​, Volley's gluten-free seltzers are best enjoyed chilled in their clean can.

To learn more about Volley and for purchase information, please visit https://drinkvolley.com/.

Phto Credit: Courtesy of Volley