VALENTINE'S DAY DINING in NY â€“ Love is in the Menus!

The countdown to Valentine's Day is on and you may be wondering just where you can enjoy a dinner in Manhattan. Whether you are dining with a significant other, beloved family member or a special friend, check out these menus that made to be loved! Treat yourself and have a Happy Valentine's Day!

Bell Book & Candle (Greenwich Village) The restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu for $75 a person or $200 a couple with a bottle of champagne. Starters include choices of Red Napa Cabbage Salad, Roasted Tomato and Garlic Bread Soup and more. Choose from entrees like Butter Poached Lobster with black truffle, celery root and hervil, a Grilled Grassfed Beef Filet with potato gratin, haricot vert, BB&C steaksauce or Organic Pork Tenderloin with chorizo cornbread stuffing and sauteed spinach. A vegetarian menu will also be offered for $75 a person with Caramelized Tofu, Roasted Cauliflower Soup, grilled and roasted vegetables enveloped in rainbow chard with romesco sauce and a Stuffed Baby Pumpkin with coconut curry, mixed roots, squash and crispy chickpeas. Assorted sweet endings will be served with both options. http://bbandcnyc.com/.

Ed's Lobster Bar (SoHo) Chef Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar brings a unique spin on New England cuisine to Soho, using farm-fresh ingredients and the highest quality traditional seafood. To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Ed's Lobster Bar will be offering specials on Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th. Enjoy fresh Oysters for $2 each, a Whole Maine Lobster for $30 to share with your date, and pop a Bottle of Bubbly for half the price. Visit: https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

ZiZi (Chelsea) The stylish Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is from the team behind Williamsburg's beloved Zizi Limona, will offer a pre-fix menu for two this Valentine's Day ($59 pp). Kick off the evening with a complimentary glass of Champagne, followed by savory dishes like Poached Egg Tempura (Jerusalem artichoke puree, eggplant glazed shiitake, truffles, sage), Tuna Tataki (za'atar, fennel, watercress, dill, pickled onions and pepper corns, yogurt stone) and Open Flame Eggplant (chickpeas-miso puree, gremolata, bulgur, pomegranate, crispy chickpeas, yogurt, stone-ground pistachio and pine nut), and finish off the evening with a shared Genepy Warm Cocoa Strawberry Fondue. Pair the meal with one of ZIZI's signature cocktails like the playful Moroccan Tea Party (rosemary smoke, peanut butter rum, Forthave amaro, mint, pinenut, served in Morrocan tea cups) or a fun spin on a margarita, the Margaret (mezcal, triple sec, yuzu, lime, preserved lemon and thyme). Visit: http://www.zizinyc.com/.

Bottino (Chelsea) The Italian art world dining destination will serve a playful three-course menu crafted by Chef Jamie Kenyon. The menu will begin with a glass of champagne or a blood orange elderflower spritz. For the first course, guests can choose from Seared Mediterranean Octopus, 'nduja and fingerlings (Sucker For You); House made Agnolotti stuffed with ricotta and squash (Pillow Talk); as well as Chicken and Duck Liver Mousse Bruschetta, with pickled red onion (Try The Gray Stuff it's Delicious). For the second course opt for Braised Pork Cheek and soft polenta with mascarpone (Cheek to Cheek); House made Pappardelle with oxtail ragu (Beast of Burden); and Market Fish with wine-braised leeks and crispy artichoke (Want to Dive into Your Ocean). For dessert a specialty surprise Dessert for Two will be served aptly named Sweet Talker. Visit: https://www.bottinonyc.com/.

Bagatelle NYC (Meatpacking) The neighborhood staple will offer a special Valentine's Day menu, available a la carte or pre-fixe ($85/person), as well as the full menu. Guests are invited to dine on Valentine's Day menu selections including: Scallop carpaccio with green apple, citrus vinaigrette and chive oil topped with Petrossian caviar; Duck breast and foie gras with truffle cooked in a puffed pastry and served with périgourdine sauce; and Heart of chocolate and passion cream with fresh coconut. Valentine's Day craft cocktails are refreshing apéritifs, such as the For Her made with fresh white peach puree, Grand Marnier and Japanese yuzu topped with Moët Chandon Brut Imperial and perfumed with homemade rosewater and For Him made with saffron infused Bulleit Bourbon, homemade chocolate bitters and honey syrup. Visit: https://www.bagatellenyc.com/home/.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Murray Hill) The popular craft cocktail bar and restaurant, is offering a Valentine's Weekend Special. From Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu ($50/person plus tax and gratuity) that includes a complimentary glass of bubbly with an appetizer choice of HandCraft Charcuterie (sweet soppressata, braciola, triple cream cheese and manchego with toasted country bread, pickled green tomato, pistachios and blackberry jam), Foraged Mushroom Skillet and Alsace Flatbread (mornay sauce, caramelized onion, bacon lardons, caraway seed and gruyere cheese). Entrée choices include Braised Lamb Shank with creamy polenta, Seared Scallops with sweet potato and butternut squash risotto, French Chicken with braised cannellini beans and smoked bacon, and Filet Mignon Au Poivre, a six-ounce filet with gratin potato and crispy onion nest. Entrees also come with a complimentary choice of cocktail - Harvest Moon, The Lovers, The Ultimate Refreshment or Berry Lemonade. Red Velvet Cake or an assortment of Mini Cheesecakes are dessert choices. HandCraft is open on Friday from 4 pm until 2 am, Saturday from 11 am until 2 am, and on Sunday from 11 am until midnight. Visit: https://www.handcraftnyc.com/.

TSISMIS NYC (Lower East Side) The recently New York Times starred Filipino-American bistro on the Lower East Side, will be offering a special four course Valentine's Day prix fixe menu from Executive Chef Jappy Afzelius's (Chez Allard Bistro, Paris; Benoit Bistro, New York; David Burke Fabrick; and the Michelin Bib Gourmand Manila Social Club). The four courses will include seared scallops with smoked pea purée, egg fettuccine with mushroom truffle sauce, lamb chops with parsnip puree and sun choke chips and a lover's chocolate cake to finish. The menu is priced at $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $30. Visit: https://www.tsismisnyc.com/.

NISI (Times Square) The new Mediterranean inspired restaurant invites valentines to enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu with a bottle of either red, white or sparking for $199. Conveniently located just steps away from Times Square in the heart of the theatre district, one can easily indulge in a classic NYC experience on this time-honored holiday. Visit: https://nisinyc.com/.

The Lambs Club (Times Square) They are celebrating Valentine's Day with choice of their venues. In the Main Dining Room, guests can enjoy dinner in the art deco main dining room that features an enormous 18th century limestone fireplace. The Stanford White Studio invites guest for the first time ever to dine on Valentine's Day weekend in the historic library room. This discreet landmarked room features paneled oak walls, bookcases and coffered ceilings. Floral arrangements will fill the room while guests enjoy a musical performance by a live acoustic guitarist. In the Mezzanine Bar on the 2nd Floor overlooking the lobby, this spacious lounge features an expansive Empire Deco bar. Guests will enjoy dinner while listening to live a live jazz band. Menu items feature dishes such as Brown Butter Risotto for Two, Black Truffle Spaghetti with Fresh Shaved Périgord Truffles, and a Baked Alaska for Two with Hazelnut Semifreddo, Chocolate Ice Cream and Rum Flambé, to name a few. Long stemmed roses and morning bread will be given as take-home gifts at the end of the night. Visit: http://www.thelambsclub.com/.

The Capital Grille (Multiple NYC Locations) Beginning on February 13, the restaurant is offering guests a generous evening with complimentary Veuve Clicquot Brut or Rosé and hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. In an atmosphere of relaxed elegance, The Capital Grille will thrill guests with hand-cut, dry aged steaks, artisanal ingredients and our award-winning wine list of over 350 selections. Reservations are now open for Valentine's Day Eve, as well as Valentine's Day for those looking for a more traditional experience. Additionally for guests looking for a last-minute reservation on Valentine's Day, The Capital Grille's Concierge app offers #ReservationRescue, whereby one lucky procrastinator will have the chance to secure a table for two at 7 p.m. on February 14. To enter, guests are simply required to download the app and select their favorite restaurant for a chance to save the day. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

ICHIRAN (Midtown and Times Square) The authentic ramen restaurant that specializes in tonkotsu broth, is the perfect place for a solo date, providing Ramen Focus Booths, where it will just be the diner and a bowl of piping hot ramen served in their new jubako bowls, hand made in Arita, Japan. The signature ICHIRAN ramen is made with the new and improved tonkotsu broth, Hakata-style homemade thin noodles and the Original Spicy Red Sauce (Hiden no Tare). They also now offer a new vegan option using vegetable dashi. Guests can craft their bowls to their exact tastes with the choice of dashi flavoring, richness levels, garlic, scallion, Chashu (sliced pork), spicy red sauce and noodle textures. As a special Valentine's Day treat, the ramen house will be giving guests a chance to get lucky in love for the coming year. Known in Japan as Atari (Win) Hazure (Lose) this game of chance provides customers with a flyer as they sit for their meal with either a win or lose stamp on the back. Winners will receive a 5-yen coin and good romantic luck for the future. Visit: https://www.ichiranusa.com/about/.

Morton's The Steakhouse (Midtown and Downtown) For Valentine's Day, the popular steakhouse invites guests to indulge in both sand & surf by ordering Morton's Steakhouse Steak & Lobster Oscar. This succulent 8oz. Filet is topped with a Whole Maine Lobster and Bérnaise sauce for $59. Pair it with a "Love Candy" cocktail ($17) to sweeten the night even further. And don't miss one of Morton's luscious desserts, giving you an extra opportunity to relax with your Valentine's Day guest. Visit: https://www.mortons.com/.

Lexington Brass (Midtown East) Celebrate the romantic evening at Lexington Brass, a new age American Brasserie known for providing an authentic New York City experience with its locally sourced organic ingredients, fresh seasonal produce, and relaxed upscale environment. Special Valentine's Day menu items will be available including Lightly Smoked Yellowtail Hamachi Crudo, Grilled Stripe Bass, and Red Velvet "Molten Lava" Cake. Full a la carte menu will also be available. Visit: https://lexingtonbrass.com/.

Nerai (Midtown East) this Valentine's Day and indulge in a five-course prix fixe menu for $125 per person with an optional wine pairing for $60 per person prepared specially for the evening. The menu features a Roasted Rainbow Beet Salad, Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Black Truffle Spaghettoni, a choice of a 28 day dry aged ribeye or Lavraki a La Polita. For dessert, enjoy Sokolatina and Wild Berry Pavlova. Make this your most romantic Valentine's Day yet, reserve a table for you and your valentine in the Cava and receive a complimentary toast of bubbly upon arrival, decorated with rose petals, and the glow of soft candlelight. Nerai is currently accepting reservations online and over the phone. https://nerainyc.com/.

Aquavit (Midtown East) When you visit the recently renovated Aquavit feels like a Scandinavian getaway for couples. With warm lighting and calm muted tones, there are no distractions from the Michelin-rated dishes or date-night conversation. Diners can splurge on one of three tasting menus or choose from the new bar menu with refined classics like a Fried Cod Sandwich and a New York Strip. Visit: https://www.aquavit.org/.

Dizzy's Club-Jazz at Lincoln Center (Upper West Side) Located in the Time Warner Center, the city's most glamorous live music venue will present two nights of romance embodied by music and food. Crooner Freddy Cole will serve up Songs of Love in his inimitable style. The New York Times raves about his "impeccable sense of swing... the most maturely expressive male jazz singer of is generation, if not alive." His memorable performance will be further enhanced by a candlelit three-course dinner of Dizzy's signature Southern inspired cuisine accented with New York flair including the likes of Red Louisiana Crawfish, crispy eggplant, with spicy remoulade as a starter option. For an entrée, there are choices the include Grilled Branzino, purple potatoes, blistered tomatoes, chermoula, fennel or Carolina Rice Grit Risotto, blackeyed pes. foraged wild mushrooms. garlic oil, and chervil. The seductive meal ender will be Red Velvet Lava Cake, dark chocolate, bruleed fluff strawberry. The romantic celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. on both Friday the 14th and Saturday, the 15th. Price is $170 per person, not including beverages, other than coffee or tea with dessert, and tax. Visit: https://www.jazz.org/dizzys/.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com





Related Articles