TRUE WORLD FOODS EXPO-Coming to NYC on 9/8 at Metropolitan Pavilion

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The 2nd annual True World Foods Expo, one of the U.S.'s largest sushi events for the food industry and general public is coming to New York City on Sunday, September 8th from 11am - 5pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 West 18th Street).

Presented by True World Foods, a pioneering purveyor of premium fish, seafood and specialty products to over 12,000 restaurants across the country, the expo is open to food industry professionals and the general public alike, showcasing top quality domestic and international fish and seafood as well as high quality ingredients and culinary tools from 50+ other epicurean vendors from around the world. This event is tailor made for sushi and Japanese food lovers!

A tasting event, trade show and educational experience in one, the True World Foods Expo on will bring the exhilaration of Tokyo's famed Toyosu Fish Market to NYC with a full lineup of activities including:

-Sushi and Sashimi Samples prepared by NYC's top sushi chefs including Kunihide Nakajima (of the Michelin-starred Sushi Inoue), Kazuo Yoshida (Juku), Kaz Iimori (Blue Ribbon Sushi), Masao Oyama (Sushi Ryusei) and Kazushige Suzuki (Onodera (locations in Tokyo and NYC)

-Live Tuna Cutting Shows performed by True World Foods' resident master tuna cutter

-50+ Additional Specialty Food and Culinary Product Vendors from Japan, China, the U.S. and beyond.

-"Toyosu Express" Live King Crab and Prawn Display - straight from Tokyo!

-Premium A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Tasting

General admission tickets are $70 can be purchased via Eventbrite, here.

Photo Credit: True World Foods





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You