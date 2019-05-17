TORIKO NY Offers Lunch Menu with Signature Dishes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Toriko NY now offers a lunch menu featuring two signature Ramen bowls including the Toriko Wonton Shio Ramen and Black Garlic Paitan Ramen, and an option to customize bowls with extra toppings.

The menu also includes starters like Toriko Wings and Chicken Liver Mousse; Don rice bowls; seafood dishes such as Salmon & Ikura Don (salmon sashimi and salmon roe over rice); and combo platters with a choice of ramen and a small Soboro or an Oyako Don rice bowl.

Guests can pair any of these dishes with a glass from their global wine list or one of their signaturectails such as Toriko Gin & Tonic (Elephant London Dry Gin, white grape juice, Fever Tree Indian tonic), and the Noble Earth (Nobushi Japanese Whisky, coconut water, pineapple juice).

The lunch menu is offered Tuesday - Sunday from 11:30am - 3pm.

Toriko NY is located at 76 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014

For more information, visit: https://www.toriko-ny.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Toriko





