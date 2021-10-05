TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER Releases the Bolo Chico-The World's First Bolo Tie Drinking Straw

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brought original carÃ¡cter to the hard seltzer scene when it launched in Spring 2021 - now, it's bringing a refreshing take on the legendary bolo tie with the Bolo Chico.

Collaborating with Neon Cowboys, a fashion tech brand that specializes in western glowing apparel and accessories, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will retail the unexpected yet unquestionably stylish Bolo Chico in a limited quantity of 100 drinking accessories.

Starting October 6, drinkers (21+ only!) can head to www.bolochico.com to purchase a Bolo Chico for the price of a case of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, while supplies last.

"With a seltzer that has as much personality as Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, we needed an equally original way to drink it and that's where the Bolo Chico was born," said Alan Bremerkamp, Marketing Director, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. "Neon Cowboys have been dream design partners and we're excited to work with them to put this showstopper out into the world, whether it's at music festivals or nights on the town."

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer collaborated with Neon Cowboys to design these limited-edition bolo ties, using silicone tubes and a premium zinc alloy emblem displaying the iconic Topo Chico Hard Seltzer lion logo. To enjoy a hard seltzer, drinkers must simply uncap the ends of the bolo tie, put one end in a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and sip out of the other.

"When Topo Chico Hard Seltzer approached us about creating the Bolo Chico, we were thrilled about the idea of creating a refreshed, never-been-done-before version of an iconic fashion staple," said Asia Hall, Founder and CEO of Neon Cowboys." Bolo ties have been everywhere lately, but the Bolo Chico is truly one-of-a-kind."

Inspired by the taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is crafted with minerals and natural flavors for a crisp, refreshing taste. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available in a four-flavor variety pack, which includes: Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango.

For more information about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter. For more info on Neon Cowboys visit www.neoncowboys.com and follow @neoncowboys on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Molson Coors Beverage Company