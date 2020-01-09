TOP 100 SYMPOSIUM by Wine & Spirits Magazine Comes to NYC on 1/14

After 16 years hosting the Top 100 Tasting in San Francisco, Wine & Spirits Magazine now brings the best of the best to New York City. On January 14th, 2020, the Top 100 Symposium invites the New York wine community to meet the winemakers and to taste the top-scoring wines from the Top 100 Wineries of 2019. To match these remarkable wines, chefs from the Wine & Spirits WSNY restaurants will serve delicious pairings throughout the event. Wine amateurs, trade members and media are welcome at Union Park Events, on East 17th Street at Fifth Avenue in New York.

The Top 100 Symposium will feature tasting and discussions with winemakers from participating Top 100 Wineries around the world. All will be pouring their top-scoring wines of 2019, selected from 11,500 wines through a rigorous double-blind tasting process. Through the afternoon and evening tasting, Wine & Spirits editors will partner up with attending winemakers to take event attendees on ten-minute explorations of individual wines, sharing discussions of how the wine ties back to its vineyard.

Meet some of the winemakers who will be pouring at the #top100event Symposium:

• Vittore Alessandria, Fratelli Alessandria

• Darel Allwine, Col Solare

• Ben Casteel, Bethel Heights Vineyard

• Gavin Chanin, Chanin Wine Co.

• Marty Clubb, L'Ecole No 41

• Ross Cobb, Cobb Wines

• Cathy Corison, Corison Winery

• Ryan Deovlet, Deovlet Wines

• Jonatan García Lima, Suertes del Marques

• Zorik Gharibian Saki, Zorah

• Jeff Lindsay-Thorsen, W.T. Vintners

• Jeff Mangahas, Williams Selyem

• Paolo Meroi, Paolo Meroi

• Andrea Mullineux, Mullineux

• Jean-François Ott, Domaines Ott

• Ken Pahlow, Walter Scott

• Alice Paillard, Champagne Bruno Paillard

• Luis Pato, Luis Pato

• Marco Ricasoli, Rocca di Montegrossi

• Roland Velich, Moric

The event will not only feature highly acclaimed wineries, but also the best places to eat and drink in NYC right now. Wine & Spirits magazine invites the chefs behind current favorite restaurants to showcase delicious food, matched to the wines at the event. WSNY restaurants serving food at the Top 100 Symposium include Bâtard, Camperdown Elm, GAUDir, Jungsik, L'Accolade, Nice Martin, Noreetuh, The Dutch and The River Café. Guests can also enjoy oysters from Grand Central Oyster Bar, artisan breads from Lost Bread Co and Orwasher Bakery, and dessert from the International Culinary Center. Thank you to sponsors: Willamette Valley, Wine Australia, Morgan Manhattan, Dr Konstantin Frank and Topo Chico.

Tickets to the Wine & Spirits Top 100 Symposium are now available for purchase and include a one-year subscription to the publication. Plus, in keeping with Wine & Spirits Magazine's mission to raise awareness of water conservation issues, proceeds from this event will be donated to NY/NJ Waterkeeper.

TICKETS INFORMATION

VIP Early Entry - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: $169 (plus fees)

Top 100 Symposium / Consumer - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: $119 (plus fees) - Click here to get yours today

Trade & Media Session - 3:00 p.m: $80 (plus fees) - Must register first to access discounted trade ticket by clicking here

ABOUT WINE & SPIRITS MAGAZINE

Founded in 1982, Wine & Spirits is published seven times a year and read by over 200,000 members of America's wine community. Consumers and wine professionals read the magazine for information on established and up-and-coming regions and producers, the art and science of viticulture, industry happenings and food and wine pairing. Wine & Spirits, the only wine publication to win the James Beard award five times for excellence in wine writing, evaluates more than 11,500 bottlings every year.

ABOUT NY/NJ BAYKEEPER

Since 1989, Baykeeper has been the pollution watchdog for the NY/NJ harbor estuary where the Hudson, Hackensack, Passaic, and Raritan rivers meet the ocean. The Top 100 Symposium raises money and awareness for NY/NJ Baykeeper, helping to protect water resources in the most densely populated region of the US, supporting initiatives to fight water pollution. Visit baykeeper.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wine & Spirits Magazine





