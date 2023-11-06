TIA MARIA for Your Espresso Martini

The iconic Espresso Martini’s appeal is unmistakable. It is popular across every social media platform and the ideal drink for the upcoming season. Notably, it’s been named one of the top 10 cocktails served in bars nationwide.

Tia Maria, introduced in 1950, has consistently held the favor of coffee liqueur aficionados worldwide. The spirit played a pivotal role in the inception of the very first Espresso Martini recipe, which took root in London in 1983. Tia Maria is a cold brew coffee liqueur with a strong character and a complex aromatic structure. It is crafted using 100% Arabica coffee with a patented roasting method and through the cold brew extraction process. All of these qualities make a flawless balance of sweetness and smoothness, always ensuring the Tia Maria’s distinct taste.

Check out this Espresso Martini recipe that uses Tia Maria and get ready to create them for all of your upcoming gatherings. It is a drink that is sure to impress your guests!

Tia Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

-1 oz Vodka

-1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

-1 oz Freshly Brewed Espresso (or Cold Brew Concentrate)

-Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

Method: Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer into the chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur SRP: $28.99, Buy Here from Drizly!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tia Maria