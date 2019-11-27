THE SPRINGS in Greenpoint turns into The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge

The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge at The Springs will be open once again this holiday season. The massive 7,500 square foot pop-up lounge will be a unique one-stop-shop for festive cocktails, Fornino Pizza, and Greg's Trees.

The Springs in Greenpoint Brooklyn (224 Franklin St) transforms into The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge from December 5th - January 1st. This pop up lounge is sure to get you in the holiday spirit with colorful decorations, cozy fireplaces and festive cocktails. Greg's Trees will be located in their spacious backyard for all of your Christmas tree essentials.

The outdoor area will be a Santa Land complete with a magical sled perfect for Instagram pics...Santa will also visit the lounge on December 5th from 5pm - 8pm. Of course, Greg's Trees owner Greg Walsh will also bring his complete line of holiday goodies, including the largest variety of Christmas trees in NYC with Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Balsam Fir and the exquisite Silver Fir.

The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge at The Springs is located at 224 Franklin Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. For more information, please visit https://www.thesprings-bk.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Springs





