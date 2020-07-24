THE SPICE LAB – Spices and Seasonings for All Your Summertime Fare

THE SPICE LAB

Summer is the ideal time to enjoy delicious dips, outdoor meals, and fun, festive drinks. The Spice Lab, a woman-owned, family run business takes great pride in being one of the world's premier suppliers of sea salts and seasoning blends. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, they offer an extensive, extraordinary line of award winning products that includes seasonings and rubs, premium spices, peppercorns, natural sugars, loose teas, Himalayan Salt shot glasses, regional brands, custom blends, private label along with a wide array of corporate gifts. Once you purchase items from The Spice Lab, you will become one of their many loyal customers.

The Spice Lab makes summer meals and drinks feel like a party! Prepare a fiesta and bring a bit of Mexico home with Guacamole Seasoning, Street Corn Seasoning, Fajita Seasoning and Taco Seasoning. These flavorful and authentic seasonings choices are ideal for preparing your favorite Mexican style dishes. It's so easy to mix perfectly seasoned guacamole simply with a ripe avocado and a sprinkle of seasoning. And the colorful shaker jars look great in your kitchen.

We especially like one of The Spice Rack's special gift selections. Their Himalayan Salt Tequila Shooters are packaged in a festive box with a vibrant Mexican art design. It includes four 100% Himalayan Salt shot glasses, a beautiful wooden serving tray, and a ceramic dish for your lime slices. The set can also be used for serving gazpacho soup, shrimp cocktail, or oyster shooters. The salt shooters have a patented insert that keeps the tequila from getting too salty. It's nice to know that Himalayan Pink Salt is a long-lasting anti-bacterial mineral so they require little care. Wipe them dry between each use and keep them in the freezer for a chilled shot anytime.

For our readers who use an air fryer for cooking, The Spice Lab now has a line of seasoning blends that have been specially formulated for the popular kitchen appliance. They include, Buffalo Spicy Cauliflower; Lemon Pepper Chicken; Sweet Honey Mustard; and more. Each kit includes a packet of seasoned rice flower and a packet of panko bread crumbs so home chefs can achieve a crunchy coating on their foods without frying in oil.

From Brown Sugar Mustard Rub and Smoky Pecan Seasoning to Apple Pie Spice and Herbs de Provence, The Spice Lab has you covered for all your home cooking, grilling, and baking needs. Whether you're a novice cook or a professional chef, The Spice Lab will definitely please.

The Spice Lab sells their line of products at gourmet and specialty gift shops, major retailers, and online through Amazon.com and on their web site at https://spices.com/. You can also find great gift ideas and delicIous recipes on The Spice Lab website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Spice Lab

