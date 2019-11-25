FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

THE SKINNY on the Lower East Side Presents “Naughty or Nice”

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
THE SKINNY on the Lower East Side Presents “Naughty or Nice”

The Skinny on the Lower East Side at 174 Orchard Street will launch the anti-holiday pop-up "Naughty or Nice." The bar will be decked in floor-to-ceiling over-the-top gaudy Christmas decor and will boast an angry Santa, interactive games and a calendar full of nightly events.

For the month of December expect events to place you on the naughty list like seductive performances from Queen of Burlesque, Miss. Velvetina Taylor, mouthwatering holiday-inspired food and cocktails that will make you feel good about being bad. Enjoy games like a Wheel of Misfortune, the Holiday Claw Machine gameand get dressed up for their "Naughty Santa and Mrs. Claus Party" to earn prizes.

Naughty or Nice, stop by for all the holiday fun from November 25th through December 31st. For more information, visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Skinny



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Immersive LDN This Christmas
  • Maggie Smith, Andrew Scott, SWEAT, and More Win Big at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2019; Full Winners List!
  • West End Production Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Extends Booking To 30 May 2020
  • West End WICKED Releases New Block Of Tickets Through 28 November 2020