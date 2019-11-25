THE SKINNY on the Lower East Side Presents “Naughty or Nice”

The Skinny on the Lower East Side at 174 Orchard Street will launch the anti-holiday pop-up "Naughty or Nice." The bar will be decked in floor-to-ceiling over-the-top gaudy Christmas decor and will boast an angry Santa, interactive games and a calendar full of nightly events.

For the month of December expect events to place you on the naughty list like seductive performances from Queen of Burlesque, Miss. Velvetina Taylor, mouthwatering holiday-inspired food and cocktails that will make you feel good about being bad. Enjoy games like a Wheel of Misfortune, the Holiday Claw Machine gameand get dressed up for their "Naughty Santa and Mrs. Claus Party" to earn prizes.

Naughty or Nice, stop by for all the holiday fun from November 25th through December 31st. For more information, visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Skinny





